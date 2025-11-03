Lions to Face Commanders Team Without Young Star Quarterback
The Detroit Lions will face a Washington Commanders team that were blown out by the Seattle Seahawks, 38-14, on Sunday Night Football.
To make matters worse, the NFC East squad will be without star quarterback Jayden Daniels for the foreseeable future, as he reportedly suffered a dislocated left elbow in the loss.
Before exiting, the young signal-caller went16-of-22 passing for 153 yards and an interception. He also secured 51 rushing yards and a touchdown after carrying the football 10 times.
"It's really tough to see him go down," said close friend and teammate Bobby Wagner. "This is pray time. This is pray, and let him feel the emotions that he's feeling and just send a lot of positivity out there."
Head coach Dan Quinn expressed his obvious sadness a young player will miss a significant period of time.
"Obviously I'm just gutted by it, I'm just bummed," Quinn explained, following the disappointing loss. "We didn't have any read plays on it, and the one he was injured on is usually a run or a throw to the flat. It's not a scramble. It wasn't a designed read or play into that spot. If we run it 50 times, it's either a handoff or a throw 50 times."
"I think the answer to that is we will give him the support to do that," Quinn said. "And I'm certain of that, to make sure we do that in every single way. And that's offense, defense, the whole way through, man. I absolutely feel that way on the hamstring injury and tonight with an elbow. It's really important we get that part right, and we will."
Last season, the Commanders ended Detroit's season in a surprise NFL division round playoff win.
Daniels was able to lead his Commanders team into Ford Field and upset the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.
Detroit is coming off of a poor performance against the Minnesota Vikings and is seeking to rebound, due to playing poorly in all three phases of the game.
Dan Campbell's squad has not lost back-to-back games in years. Unfortunately, the offense has been an area of concern. New offensive coordinator John Morton is taking a significant amount of heat for questionable play-calling and for not utilizing the team's weapons in ideal ways.
Quinn has been considered one of the league's top defensive minds for years. It will be another battle for Campbell's squad, but one in which could be slightly easier to secure their sixth victory of the 2025 season.