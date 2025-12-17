'David's a Pro': Detroit Lions Running Back Sees Role Reduced

The Detroit Lions have a clear No. 1 running back in Jahmyr Gibbs.

For veteran David Montgomery, his snap counts and the amount of carries have reduced from last season, while Gibbs has become the focal point of Detroit's rushing attack.

Dan Campbell praised the former Chicago Bears running back for handling his current role like a professional, but did acknowledge it is never easy when a player wants to do all he can to contribute.

"David is a pro. David's a pro. You know, he goes about his business, he handles it," said Campbell. "And know that it's not easy. It's not easy. I mean, you're a guy who is a damn good back. And you know, every good player wants their chance to help the team win and get some production. So, I know that it can't be easy. I know it's not easy. But he's a pro. He handles his business and goes about it.

"And whenever you call his number, he's ready to go," Campbell commented further. "And it's something I think about a lot is how do we get them all involved? He's one of those when when they're all involved, we're just better. We're a better offense. Where do we get him touches? Where do we find them? So I do. I think about him a lot."

Detroit's offense at times has struggles executing on third- and fourth-downs, making it increasingly difficult to spread the football around effectively.

Also, Gibbs and Jameson Williams have emerged as reliable weapons in Detroit's offense.

With both starting tight ends injured, the effectiveness of the blocking scheme has slightly diminished.

Campbell was asked a follow-up regarding if running more offensive plays could correlate to more production for Montgomery.

"Well, the more plays is always going to help," Campbell expressed. "But you know, I think it's some of those in what series do you do it -- it's one thing to bring him in. But maybe before that, do we start tagging some things for him to get him involved early in our series, and get your breather. And then, we've used some of these two back, those two back, three receivers. We've done some of that. But that's, you know, it's kind of where we're at right now."

Montgomery, 28, is currently on pace for career lows in total carries and rushing yards.

