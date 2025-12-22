Lions Fan Denies Using Slurs Before Altercation With DK Metcalf

The Detroit Lions fan who was involved in an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wideout D.K. Metcalf is denying he used any racial slurs or inappropriate language directed towards the start wideouts family members.

A video circulated online showcasing the unfortunate interaction that took place at Ford Filed.

"At no point before, during, or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind," a statement from Head Murphy Law said. "The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and are not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts, or any contemporaneous reporting. Despite reports in the media last night and today, Mr. Kennedy has not used such language during any interaction with Mr. Metcalf or any other players in the past.

"Since these false statements began circulating publicly, Mr. Kennedy has been subjected to harassment, threats, and messages advocating violence, creating serious concern for his and his family’s personal safety and well-being. No private individual should be falsely branded with such accusations or exposed to threats based on misinformation."

Chad Johnson is claiming that DK Metcalf was called the N-word and that DK’s mom was called the C-word via @NightcapShow_ 😳



“I got word… he did call him a racial slur, and he did call his mom a c***.” https://t.co/M781HsFl1S pic.twitter.com/SKzbMJpBlV — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 22, 2025

Chad Johnson, who co-hosts the "Nightcap" podcast with Shannon Sharpe, revealed on their Sunday evening broadcast he received word the fan used derogatory racial comments directed towards the 28-year-old.

"Obviously, I'm not condoning putting your hands on a fan or punching a fan, but he did call him a racial slur. He called him the N-word, and he did call his mom a c---t," Johnson explained. "And I think, with those words being exchanged, and the fan saying that, I think that's where the action occurred, where he threw, I think he threw a punch. I'm not sure if he connected or whatever. But, he did call him the N-word, and he called his mom a c--t."

It is believed that Metcalf was the source of the information revealed to the former NFL wideout.

"He called him the N-word and his mother the C-word," Johnson commented further. "That's a bad combination, a bad combination, and it caused DK to react. I'm sure he (Metcalf) will have to deal with some discipline. You know how the NFL is, no matter what's said, they want you to be able to control yourself in that situation. But I understand. I understand."

The league did not take action against Metcalf during the game, highlighting, "There was no flag on the field, so New York cannot weigh in with regard to a potential disqualification."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI