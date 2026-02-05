Detroit Lions Name Next Tight Ends Coach

The Detroit Lions have found their next tight ends coach.

According to NFL media, the decision has been made to promote Steve Oliver to replace Tyler Roehl, who departed after the 2025 season to become the offensive coordinator at Iowa State.

Oliver will now enter his sixth NFL season with the Lions this upcoming season. He previously spent three years as the team's assistant offensive line coach.

He originally joined the Lions as an offensive quality control coach back in 2021.

Prior to coaching in the NFL, he spent the first five years of his coaching career in college.

According to govandals.com, "Oliver spent the 2018 season as the Mark Vaught Director of Football Operations. He was as an offensive graduate assistant for the Vandals during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns. As the Mark Vaught Director of Football Operations, Oliver was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the football program, including travel, meals, camps and community engagement. He also assisted with coordination in the areas of recruiting. Between his stints as a graduate assistant and as the the director of operations, Oliver served as an assistant coach at Montana State-Northern during the 2018 spring season."

At Montana State-Northern, Oliver served as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

Oliver previously coached tight ends at Idaho in 2019 and at San Diego in 2020.

Tight ends will shine working with Drew Petzing

Speaking at the Pro Bowl, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride told the Detroit Free Press the tight ends unit and Sam LaPorta are going to excel working with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

“I think that’s something that, you’ve got to run the football and you put big bodies in there, tight ends, to do it and he did a great job of getting us open, running, passing, mixing it up with the 13 personnel stuff,” McBride explained. “I got a lot of respect for Drew and I’m excited to see what he can do at another team.”

McBride had a career season in 2025. He recorded 126 receptions,1239 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

The expectations are that LaPorta will have similar success in Detroit's offense.

“He’s going to thrive,” McBride commented. “I’m like. ‘You’re going to love it.’ He’s obviously, I had a great couple years under Drew, and I think Sam will do the same. He’s a tremendous player, a great tight end and have nothing but respect for him, too.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.

The Lions are promoting Steve Oliver to tight ends coach, per source.



Oliver has been with Detroit for five seasons, including the past three as assistant offensive line coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2026

More from Detroit Lions OnSI