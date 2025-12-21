Steelers WR Has Altercation with Lions Fan

During the first half of the Detroit Lions' Week 16 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a troubling video surfaced of a Steelers wide receiver.

DK Metcalf, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Steelers, was seen appearing to swing his fist at a fan wearing a blue wig in the first row of the stands. He appeared to possibly grab the fan's wig before swinging his fist, with the severity of the contact uncertain.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the league will review the altercation between Metcalf and the fan for potential discipline.

"DK Metcalf mixing it up with someone in the stands," said play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz during the game. "Oh my gosh, and that's not gonna have great consequences for the Steelers and Metcalf."

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson added context to the moment during the broadcast, explaining the series of events from her point of view.

“I was watching it and (Metcalf) came over because the fan in the stands was holding a No. 4 Pittsburgh jersey. He went over and the fan said something to him," Wolfson explained. "Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything. We’ll see if the league takes action guys."

Nantz commented, "I think there's about a 100 percent chance of the league taking action."

It was determined that there was no immediate punishment for Metcalf because there was no flag on the field.

"There was no flag on the field, so New York cannot weigh in with with regard to a potential ejection," read a statement from the NFL.

Metcalf was acquired this past offseason by the Steelers in a trade, as he had spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He had entered the game with 808 receiving yards.

The Lions took a 10-3 lead late in the first half over the Steelers, as Jared Goff connected with rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa for a score.

However, the Steelers rallied to tie the game late in the first half on an improbable connection from Aaron Rodgers to Kenneth Gainwell. The pass floated in the direction of the running back, who was pulled to the ground by Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Even while being taken to the ground, Gainwell hauled it in and was not touched, allowing him to sprint into the end zone for the tying score with 0:02 remaining in the half.

More from Lions OnSI: