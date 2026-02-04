The Detroit Lions fan suing for $100 million in a civil rights defamation lawsuit wants to restore the truth.

It was alleged by Pittsburgh Steelers wideout DK Metcalf and repeated on the "Nightcap" podcast that Ryan Kennedy used racial slurs during in incident that occurred at Ford Field.

Attorney Jonathan Marko told reporters, at a schedule press conference, "The defendants have two options. They can say, 'We made it up.' Or, 'Yeah, he said it,' and we're going to say, 'Where's the proof?' Because today, no proof has been provided to us."

Marko indicated it would go a long way if Metcalf and the others named in the lawsuit publicly recanted, which they still have the option to do. He hopes they still take the opportunity to reach out to him and make things right.

Statement from Ryan Kennedy

Kennedy provided a nearly 90-second statement to reporters and other media members observing via a Zoom videoconference.

“I respect the NFL, its players, and fans of all races and cultures, and I would never use, nor publicly shout, racial slurs or threatening language. It’s simply not who I am, never has been. This is Detroit, and we hold each other accountable. When you attend NFL games, you see messages like, ‘It takes all of us,’ and, ‘End racism,’ displayed throughout the stadium and on players’ helmets. I believe in those messages. By bringing this lawsuit, I’m trying to do exactly that. Do the right thing, clear the air, and stand up for the actual truth.

"What’s been said about me on national and international media is false and deeply hurtful, being publicly labeled a racist based on something I did not say has caused serious damage to my family, business, reputation and has put my personal safety at risk," Kennedy continued. "I filed this lawsuit not out of anger, but out of the need to restore the truth and accountability. I love the game, I love the city, and I love the people in it.”

Marko stated early in the nearly 45-minute media session what the purpose was of the lawsuit.

"We're here to announce the filing of a $100 million plus civil rights lawsuit against Dekaylin Metcalf, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Shay Shay Media, LLC, All Time Sports, LLC DBA (doing business) as The Volume, which many of you are familiar with, and the management company for Ford Field."

A reporter on Zoom asked Marko what actually was said by Kennedy in the stands, and asked again when the civil rights attorney did not provide exactly what was said.

"I object to your premise, that's like a wife abuser who says why did you make me beat you, Why did you have to make me beat you?" Marko explained. "I think that's an absurd premise. Go ask Mr. Metcalf why he lost his cool. Don't make a false premise, that's very dangerous."

Marko indicated he was also in attendance during the Lions game against the Steelers and that heckling should not have resulted in what was captured on film and broadcast all over social media.

Lions fan is still allowed at Ford Field

At this time, Kennedy is still allowed to attend games and has not been informed of any negative punishments from the Detroit Lions organization.

"Well, we hope so. I've never met such a diehard fan as Mr. Kennedy," Marko said, when asked if Kennedy was still in good standing with the Lions. "He loves the Lions. What in the world? Why would he be prevented from going to a game? There's no credible allegation from anyone who has acknowledged that Mr. Kennedy violated any code of conduct. ..."

Is lawsuit a money grab?

Marko explained that as a result of the alledged defamation, Kennedy has faced a hostile reaction from those who now believe he is a racist.

He does not believe the lawsuit is intended to be a money grab.

"A money grab? I saw Picasso painting the other day that was being auctioned off for hundreds of millions of dollars and Picasso is a great artist, okay?" Marko said. "But what's somebody's reputation and lifelong damage to a human being? They can say whatever they want. We gave the defense an opportunity so we wouldn't have to be here. And now we are."

The Steelers and Shay Shay media did not respond to a request for comment regarding the lawsuit.

