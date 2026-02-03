Detroit Lions Fan Files Massive Defamation Lawsuit

Ryan Kennedy, a Detroit Lions fan who was allegedly grabbed by DK Metcalf at Ford Field, has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit.

According to Jon Marko, Kennedy's attorney, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson allegedly made disparaging and false remarks on the "Nightcap" podcast, which airs nightly with Shannon Sharpe.

The suit is being brought against Sharpe and Johnson's media company, NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf and others.

A statement by Marko's offce read, via Fox 2 Detroit, "The lawsuit alleges that Johnson, appearing on the widely-viewed ‘Nightcap’ podcast co-hosted by Shannon Sharpe, falsely claimed that Kennedy called Metcalf the ‘N-word’ and referred to Metcalf's mother using a vile misogynistic slur—statements that Kennedy categorically denies and that no video or audio evidence supports."

The accusations, which Marko indicated were false, spread all over, causing significant damage to Kennedy's reputation, negatively impacting his mortgage company.

"The false allegations, which were republished by major outlets including ESPN, Yahoo Sports, and USA Today, went viral across social media platforms with millions of views, branding Kennedy as a racist on a national scale and subjecting him to death threats, hate mail, and severe damage to his business reputation."

After the incident occurred at Ford Field, Kennedy held a public media press conference asking for Metcalf to publicly rescind that he expressed racial slurs directed towards him.

"We’re here today for one reason: To correct the record," attorney Sean Head explained to reporters, with other reporters listening in on a Zoom call. "Ryan Kennedy did not use the N-word. Ryan Kennedy did not use the C-word. And he did not use whatsoever. At anytime. Those claims are absolutely false.

"After the assault, false accusations of racism and racial slurs were made publicly. As a result, Ryan Kennedy and his family have received threats. They’ve been harassed. And his business has been damaged. We’ve reached out to DK Metcalf’s representatives. We’ve asked that those false accusations be corrected. As of this morning, we have not received a response. Mr. Metcalf does have the ability to explain what was not said."

It appears Metcalf and the retired former NFL players did not take any actions to clear up the issue brought up by the long-time Lions season-ticket member.

"Despite Kennedy's attorneys sending formal retraction demands to the defendants, none have issued public corrections or clarifications, allowing the false narrative to persist and continue causing harm to Kennedy's personal and professional life."

