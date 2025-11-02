Lions Have Disastrous Letdown, Lose 27-24 to Vikings
The Detroit Lions wanted to kick off the second half of the 2025 season on a positive note.
Coming off the bye week, Detroit is facing their toughest stretch, facing a division rival, the Commanders and the Eagles the next few weeks.
"I just wanted them to see what it looks like. It's pretty competitive right now, top to bottom. There's a lot of wins, we're right there in the middle of it. This thing is gonna shake out in November," Dan Campbell said during a pregame interview with FOX-2. "What we're getting ready to face here, you're gonna see the risers and fallers, so just stay the course and take it one game at a time. That was the message."
In front of an energized home crowd, Detroit struggled to execute on both sides of the football and played one of their worst games of the season.
Detroit struggled with poor play-calling on offense, uncharacteristic mistakes, and a defense that was not as dominating as expected against an inexperienced quarterback.
After 60 mins of action, the Lions fell to 5-3 on the season after a surprising home loss.
Detroit next heads out on the road to face the Washington Commanders in a rematch of the divisional round playoff contest from last season.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 27-24 loss.
Tight end Sam LaPorta shines on opening drive
After the Vikings won the opening coin toss, Detroit's offense took the field and immediately marched down the field for the game's opening touchdown.
Detroit's offense wanted to kick off the second half of the season moving the football and getting more players involved in the offense.
Tight end Sam LaPorta was the focal point early, as he recorded three receptions for 66 yards.
LaPorta found a soft spot in the Vikings' zone coverage and capped off Detroit's six-play, 72-yard drive with a 40-yard touchdown, battling his way into the end zone through multiple defenders.
Jameson Williams was targeted once on the first drive, but the toss from Jared Goff fell incomplete.
He later secured a 34-yard touchdown grab that kept Detroit in the game late in the contest.
Lions' defense gashed early
Detroit's defense did not start the game executing well.
J.J. McCarthy, making his return to action, was able to lead the Vikings' offense on touchdown drives the first two occasions the team had the football.
Justin Jefferson, who re-kindled his rivalry with cornerback Amik Robertson, hauled in a one-handed grab to tie the game at 7-7.
Following a Lions drive that resulted in net yards loss, McCarthy quickly marched the Vikings down the field.
Jordan Addison had an explosive reception of 31 yards with safety Arthur Maulet in coverage that placed the offense deep in the red zone.
T.J. Hockenson, who started his career in Detroit, capped off the Vikings second drive, and gave his team a 14-7 lead, with a seven-yard touchdown reception in his return to Ford Field.
Kelvin Sheppard's defense early was not all that effective on third-down and were gashed along the interior on a couple of occasions in the run game.
Offense, offensive line have worst game of season
Detroit's opening drive was strong, but things turned sour after LaPorta's touchdown. After Myles Price's big kick return set up Minnesota's first score, the Lions got the ball back and began to struggle.
Hampered by predictable play-calling and pass-protection struggles, the Lions went three-and-out on their second drive and managed one first down on their third. In that span, the Lions allowed two sacks and five quarterback hits on their way to two punts.
Fortunately, the Lions were able to find a bit of a groove on their fourth offensive series, with Goff shedding another sack to find David Montgomery for a big first down.
The drive would end with the Lions facing a fourth-and-goal from the Minnesota one-yard line, with Montgomery punching in the one-yard score, tying the game at 14-14.
In the second half, running back David Montgomery turned the football over, fumbling. As a result, the Vikings started their possession on Detroit's 35-yard line.
McCarthy made the Lions pay, rushing for a nine-yard touchdown, extending the Vikings lead to 24-14.
The offensive line gave up far too many sacks and pressures and the rushing attack struggled for most of the Week 9 contest.
Christian Mahogany was carted off the field in the fourth-quarter after suffering a knee injury.
Terrion Arnold earns first career interception
Detroit's defense had a bright spot in the first half, as former first-round pick Terrion Arnold was able to secure his first career interception.
McCarthy targeted Jalen Nailor, but the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back wrestled the football away. After a review, the turnover was upheld, and Arnold was able to celebrate a career milestone in the end zone with his defensive teammates.
Officials were awful
Throughout the game, the officials became a growing story, as calls were announced wrong or made it difficult for Detroit to get into any sort of rhythm.
The officials were certainly not keeping their flags in their pockets, as linebacker Jack Campbell was flagged for unnecessary roughness, Aidan Hutchinson was called for
In the second half, Dan Campbell challenged a call that Jefferson secured a completion that would have extended a drive.
After review, it was determined the officials incorrectly ruled the play a catch.