Lions 'Hopeful' For Star TE to Return in 2025 Season
The Detroit Lions suffered a big hit on the injury front, and the timing of the injury could have unfortunate effects on the offense for the remainder of the 2025 regular season.
Tight end Sam LaPorta was placed on injured reserve with a back injury Saturday ahead of the team's 16-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He suffered the injury in the team's Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders. Sunday's loss dropped the Lions to 6-4.
When asked if the talented tight end could return in 2025, Campbell expressed uncertainty stating, "Hopeful, but I really don't know."
Detroit missed LaPorta in Sunday's loss, as the offense appeared disjointed for much of the primetime battle with the defending champions. Philadelphia's pass-rush and ability to deflect passes at the line of scrimmage played a big role.
Brock Wright started in LaPorta's place and caught two passes for eight yards. Without LaPorta, the Lions utilized plenty of three receiver formations. Previously, the team was more inclined to play both LaPorta and Wright together in two tight end personnel packages.
More: Lifeless Lions Offense Flounders in 16-9 Loss to Eagles
While Campbell didn't specify the severity of LaPorta's injury, the head coach noted that it was significant enough to place him on injured reserve. This necessitates a four-game absence, meaning LaPorta isn't eligible to return until the team's Week 15 game against the Rams at the earliest.
"Obviously enough to where we're talking about four weeks here," Campbell said. "Obviously, we're gonna hope that this thing calms down, and after those four games we can get him back. We're really just taking this day-to-day, week-to-week."
Detroit began preparing for LaPorta's absence as early as Tuesday, when they signed veteran Anthony Firkser to their practice squad. LaPorta was ruled out on Friday, and subsuquently placed on injured reserve the next day.
In the first nine games of the season, LaPorta recorded 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns. LaPorta ranked second on the team in both categories, behind only two-time First Team All-Pro selection Amon-Ra St. Brown.
A second-round pick by the Lions in the 2023 NFL draft, LaPorta has experienced plenty of success. As a rookie, he set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end with 86, though that record would be broken the following year by Las Vegas' Brock Bowers.
LaPorta has amassed 186 catches for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns across 42 games in his NFL career.