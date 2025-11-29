Lions Legend Lem Barney Is Not Dead

For the second time, the family of a Detroit Lions legend Lem Barney has had to publicly come out and refute reports that he had passed away.

"Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO Jim Porter released a statement on Saturday morning, saying, "Over the better part of five decades Lem devoted himself to the betterment of others. The Special Olympics, the United Way, the Easter Seals, the United Negro College Fund and the Boy Scouts of America are just some of the many organizations that benefitted from Lem giving back to his community unselfishly and with little fanfare. Lem was a regular in Canton during Enshrinement Week, and his consistent presence here welcoming new class members will be missed."

The family has recently seen their father and a family nurse has sent photos proving he is still alive.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Lem Jr said this is the second time in a few months he's had to address false rumors about his dad's passing. Said it happened after the flood in Texas earlier this year. "It’s like the boy who cried wolf s**t now."

As a result of several conflicting reports and stories incorrectly reporting about Barney, the Pro Football Hall of Fame issued an apology.

The apology read, "Based on conflicting information regarding the reported passing of Lem Barney, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is rescinding the email sent earlier today. The Hall has not been able to confirm such news independently. Please accept our apology."

Barney's career spanned from 1967 to 1977. The 80-year-old only played for the Lions and holds the second-most interceptions in franchise history.

According to Sports Illustrated, "Barney, 80, played 11 seasons for Detroit. He was named to two All-Pro teams and won the AP's Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 1967. His 56 interceptions rank second in franchise history to cornerback Dick LeBeau, a teammate late in his career. The Hall of Fame inducted Barney in 1992, 15 years after his retirement."

Barney's family told TMZ they simply have "no clue" why so many keep reporting this false news. In fact, a similar report of Barney's death was debunked a few months ago.

Barney was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 1992 and is a seven-time Pro-Bowler. His No. 20 was retired, but eventually worn by Barry Sanders during his tenure in Motown.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI