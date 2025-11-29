Pro Football Hall of Fame Apologizes for Erroneously Reporting Lions Legend’s Death
The Pro Football Hall of Fame apologized Saturday after erroneously announcing the death of Hall of Fame Lions defensive back Lem Barney, a seven-time Pro Bowler for the team from 1967 to '77.
"Based on conflicting information regarding the reported passing of Lem Barney, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is rescinding the email sent earlier today," the Hall wrote in an email via Brad Galli of WXYZ-TV in Detroit. "The Hall has not been able to confirm such news independently. Please accept our apology."
According to Galli, Barney's sister indicated to Tony Paul of the Detroit News that Barney was still alive and reports of his death were false.
Barney, 80, played 11 seasons for Detroit. He was named to two All-Pro teams and won the AP's Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 1967. HIs 56 interceptions rank second in franchise history to cornerback Dick LeBeau, a teammate late in his career.
The Hall of Fame inducted Barney in 1992, 15 years after his retirement.