Three Lions Receive Fines From Giants Game

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was fined for the second consecutive week, the NFL announced Saturday.

Branch received a $23,186 fine for an unnecessary roughness penalty against the New York Giants, as he delivered a hit on a defenseless player. He received a fine for the same reason one week earlier stemming from a hit against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Two other Lions were fined from their actions against the Giants. Linebacker Jack Campbell was fined $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle, while Dan Skipper was fined $6,917 for taunting.

The safety has had an unfortunate history of fines this year. He was fined for two separate incidents in the team's Week 1 loss to Green Bay, once for a low block against the Ravens and then against the Eagles for a helmet-to-helmet hit. He also served a one-game suspension for a postgame fight with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Branch has recorded 69 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season in 11 games.

Because the NFL announces fines one week at a time, any financial punishments from the Lions' Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers will not be announced until next Saturday.

Fallout from Ragnow's failed physical

Because Frank Ragnow failed his physical with a Grade 3 hamstring strain, he won't be rejoining the Lions in 2025. As a result, if Graham Glasgow is to miss another game Detroit will need a strong contingency plan.

Lions coach Dan Campbell was positive about the performance of Trystan Colon in his first appearance as the team's starting center this year. Signed in the wake of Ragnow's retirement during the offseason, Colon had played mostly in spot duty before Glasgow was ruled out on Thanksgiving.

Still, there could be an opportunity for Kingsley Eguakun to get an opportunity to contribute at some point this season. He was elevated from the practice squad Thursday, but did not see game action against the Packers.

A true center, Eguakun has impressed in training camp over the last two years and had a brief stint on the active roster earlier this year.

"We haven't discussed that at length or anything. We like Kingsley, and obviously we brought him to the game the other day," Campbell said. "We're looking at everything, we talk about the roster a lot. Nothing's off the table for anything, for anybody at any position. But there again, I didn't think Colon did a bad job the other night. He went out there and competed. Can he be better? Yeah, and he will be better."

The Lions return to action next Thursday, Dec. 4, with a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field.

