The Detroit Lions have three needs that have plenty of targets available in this year's NFL Draft.

With injury concerns at the safety position and the need for depth at cornerback and tight end, the Lions were watching Friday's on-field workouts with keen eyes. Defensive backs and tight ends both took the field, revealing a number of potential targets for the Lions.

Even if the Lions elect not to draft a player at either position early in April's Draft, there are shaping up to be a number of prospects who could have value in the later rounds.

Detroit's need for a safety likely depends on medical opinions, as Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both have injuries that ended their season and could linger into 2026 and potentially beyond. If the Lions get optimistic feedback, perhaps the team doesn't need to be too pressing about pursuing a readymade contributor at this spot.

However, there will still be a need for depth as backup Avonte Maddox is set to be a free agent. There were several prospects on display Friday who made strong impressions and could fit the Lions' defense, with two standouts being Oregon's Dillon Thieneman and Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr.

For Styles, it was a showcase of blazing speed with a 4.27 40-yard dash. He is the brother of Sonny Styles, another Ohio State product who had a big showing with the linebackers on Thursday. Lorenzo Styles Jr. also has a receiver background, which is similar to Joseph dating back to his time at Illinois.

Styles' 40-yard dash time was the fastest run by a safety since at least 2003, according to NFL media. Pair this with his inherent ball skills, and he could be a nice value pick for a team like Detroit which may not need to press him into action right away.

The former Buckeye has also spent some time at corner throughout his college career, and this versatility could allow him to help in whatever secondary area is of the most need.

Thieneman, meanwhile, also impressed physically with a 41-inch vertical jump and a 4.35 40-yard dash.

At cornerback, Missouri's Toriano Pride Jr. led the way with a 4.32 40-yard dash. The Lions have some uncertainty at cornerback, with injuries hampering the starts of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw's careers and Amik Robertson set to be a free agent.

At the tight end position, the Lions could be looking around for a player to pair with an established tandem of Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was one of the top users of personnel packages with multiple tight ends during his time in Arizona, and that's not expected to change given how Dan Campbell already enjoys utilizing multiple tight ends in different formations.

Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq and Pittsburgh's Eli Stowers were two standouts from this position group's workouts. Sadiq is an athletic freak, with a 43.5-inch vertical and a sub-4.4 40-yard dash. Stowers, meanwhile, is a converted quarterback who also impressed with his performance in the jumps.

Detroit's third tight end position has been something of a revolving door in recent years, and adding some youth to the group could stabilize the depth.

More meetings revealed

While defensive backs and tight ends were featured on the field, Friday's media availability sessions belonged to quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. As a result, there was new information provided about meetings that Detroit has conducted over the week in Indianapolis.

Intriguing names that have been revealed to meet with Detroit, either informally or formally, include North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton, UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano, SMU wide receiver Jordan Hudson and Penn State running back Nick Singleton.

Payton and Singleton's meetings were both revealed to be formal meetings. The decision to interview Payton is an intriguing one, as the versatile athlete finished third in voting for the Walter Payton award while throwing for 2,719 yards and rushing for 777 yards this past year for the Bison.

Fagnano threw for 3,448 yards and 28 touchdowns while tossing just one interception for the Huskies last season. Singleton is another potential intriguing addition for the Lions' backfield, which currently has questions about whether or not David Montgomery will be back in 2026.

Hudson caught 61 passes for 766 yards and six touchdowns at SMU this past season, and is a big-bodied target at 6-foot-1.

Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers will take the field for testing on Saturday. On-field testing begins at 1 p.m.