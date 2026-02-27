Combine Buzz: How Lions Trading For Maxx Crosby Hit Roadblock

The Detroit Lions efforts to trade for Maxx Crosby have hit a roadblock at the NFL scouting combine.

According to many in league circles, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes was more than willing to be aggressive to meet the trade demands of the Las Vegas Raiders, which included parting ways with two-first round draft picks.

League sources express the recent developments with cornerback Terrion Arnold will likely put a pause on Detroit's willingness to part ways with early round picks, as the team may now need to use one on a cornerback in the not too distant future.

Detroit's entire coaching staff and front office were in agreement that adding Crosby would have been a move that would instantly put the team in serious contention to win the Super Bowl.

Both Holmes and Dan Campbell expressed during their media availabilities this week the team would keep an open mind for a splash trade or free agency signing.

“I think it’s a disservice to be fixed and closed off on anything that can help the football team,” Holmes told reporters. “Obviously, with what you’re weighing for the future and the right now, bottom line is we have to make those kind of decisions to make sure that we’re in the appropriate, let’s call it, window, from a financial standpoint to make the moves that we want to make.”



The former Los Angeles Rams Director of College Scouting was even asked more directly if the team would consider making a splash move or signing.



“We’re just going to do what’s best for our football team, which we always have,. That’s always a subjective lens, in terms of what we want to do, in terms of maybe what some others may think, but we’re just going to do the best thing possible," said Holmes. There’s nothing that we restricted ourselves on in terms of, ‘Well, we’re not going to do this because we want to do this.’ So, we’re being very open-minded.

“Look, when you go through what we went through last year, like I spoke of at the end of the season, you don’t have a choice but to have those long, hard looks and be very open-minded to make sure that you’re looking at every possible avenue to improve the football team.”

It is believed that Crosby would have met the criteria for the team to make a bold move, given what he has accomplished in his career.

"If it aligns where the splash, money and player all meet, because it’s worthy of that on the tape, then absolutely. But then, if you do that, you’re out on everything else," said Campbell. "So, the competition, depth, the quality depth, that would suffer. So is it worth it?

“That’s the juggling act that Brad and I constantly go through, that we think through,” Campbell commented further. “What is right? What should we do? What can we do? Do we have the resources? All of those conversations we’ve had, we continue to have, and they’re all good. They make you go through this whole process of figuring out what’s the best way to get our team a little bit better, man, and get over the hump.”