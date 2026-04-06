The Detroit Lions currently do not possess a third-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

General manager Brad Holmes made the decision to trade multiple third-round picks to move up in last year's draft to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

Recently ESPN posted a mock draft that features trades for each NFL team in the first round.

When it was time for the Lions to land on the clock, Detroit would trade down get the 23rd pick, along with a pick in the third-round of the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 98). The Eagles would move up six spots to select at pick No. 17.

As NFL writer Bill Barnwell explained, "Howie Roseman and the Eagles would be thinking safety here. While I'm not sure Roseman would have taken a safety in the first round in years past, the longtime Eagles general manager surprised many onlookers (myself included) by using his first-round pick on Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell last year, a position Philly hasn't traditionally valued in that way."

The thinking is that the Eagles could want to jump past the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers in order to land a safety prospect.

"Safety is an essential part in Vic Fangio's defense, though, and the Eagles have an opening next to Andrew Mukuba after Reed Blankenship signed with the Texans. If Roseman covets Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman, who profiles as the sort of versatile option Fangio loves, he's probably going to need to get moving," writes Barnwell. "The Vikings need a Harrison Smith replacement, while the Panthers could also be looking for an upgrade on Nick Scott. Jumping both teams might be enough to get Roseman one of the few missing pieces for his defense."

Many pundits believe the Lions are currently in the market for an offensive tackle in the first-round.

If they move down, many pundits believe there would still be a preffered option at that spot. The additional capital could give Holmes the opportunity to package together picks to move back up into the second-round, if there was a coveted prospect.

Detroit still has a need at linebacker, safety and along the defensive line. In looking at the roster, Holmes is likely still going to need to add another defensive tackle and defensive end in the draft.

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