Taylor Decker May Have Messed Around, Found Out Market Reality

Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is not all that interested in playing for a NFC North rival of the team he spent a decade playing for.

After asking for his release, the 32-year-old remains unsigned. While he reportedly had a couple of opportunities to join another team, it is likely the terms were not what the former first-round draft pick expected.

The market for an aging left tackle that has dealt with injuries the past couple of years may not have been as feverish to entice him to sign a deal, at this point in the offseason.

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On the latest episode of the "Lions Collective" podcast, beat writer Justin Rogers explained some takeaways from his expansive conversation with Decker at his home.

“He wants to play for a winner, but he’s kinda thinking about, ‘Is it cheap to win somewhere else after you’ve invested all your energy emotionally and physically into one franchise?' I will tell you that he’s pretty anti-playing for the Bears and Packers," said Rogers. "That’s the Lions background. I know Ben Johnson did it and that was the right situation for him, but Taylor feels kinda dirty about the idea. It just isn’t interesting to him.”

For aging veterans, a decision can be made to wait until after the draft and/or after the conclusion of training camp, to see if an unexpected injury opens up a need for team that is a little more desperate than in the present time.

While it is a little surprising Decker remains unsigned, it is unlikely he will return for another season in Motown.

"To be clear, even though Holmes took the “never say never” approach about the door being closed on Decker playing for the Lions this season, the lineman is slamming it shut," Rogers said. "In his mind, the request for his release was the finalization of a divorce."

Decker indicated he was surprised the team informed his representatives he could only return in 2026 if he took a substantial pay cut.

At the conclusion of the 2025 season, he was under the impression the team knew of his desire not to have his pay reduced, given his commitment to the organization and for his efforts to play, despite dealing with a shoulder injury last offseason.

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