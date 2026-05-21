Jack Campbell Extension Further Validates a Once-Criticized Lions 2023 Draft Class

The Lions decided against picking up linebacker Jack Campbell’s fifth-year option before last month’s deadline —in part because it wasn’t financially responsible. Said move would have paid the 25-year-old nearly $23 million in 2027, making him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker (in terms of APY) in NFL history.

Instead, amid their offseason program and ahead of their first OTA session next week, Detroit and Campbell agreed on a new, four-year contract extension that will tie the linebacker to the club through the 2030 season—and further validates a once-highly-criticized ’23 draft class.

Heading into their third season leading the Lions’ front office, executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes and his staff had a bevy of key roster decisions to make. They brought in free agent running back David Montgomery and re-upped linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin—among others—before entering the 2023 draft with two first-round picks (and six in the top 100) thanks to a second consecutive season of playing sub-.500 football and their ’21 trade of Matthew Stafford to the Rams.

With those first-rounders, the Lions doubled up at positions they had already addressed earlier that spring—and ones that weren’t (and still aren’t) viewed as premium across the league. At pick No. 12, Detroit selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs before taking Campbell out of Iowa six picks later at No. 18. Then, in the second round, Detroit drafted tight end Sam LaPorta at pick No. 34 and safety Brian Branch at No. 42.

Their first few picks—along with the rest of its eight-player class —were met with staunch criticism from draftniks in the days and weeks following.

“Perhaps this take will get Old Takes Exposed in two or three years as a laughably bad take, but as things stand right now the Lions’ draft class was just baffling,” wrote Yahoo! Sports NFL analyst Charles Robinson , who graded their draft an F. “Taking [Gibbs] in a year that they signed David Montgomery felt extremely rich. Even taking Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta with the 34th overall pick over Notre Dame's Michael Mayer was a head-scratcher. Gibbs and Campbell made up the most shocking first-round picks in quite some time, and not in a positive way.”

“Let's say there were mixed results …” added ESPN’s Mel Kiper , who for his part gave Detroit a B. “They traded down from No. 6 to No. 12, but they reached for [Gibbs] there. While I like Gibbs’ game, this is too high … At No. 18, the Lions did what great teams don't do, and that's reach for a need. [Campbell was] No. 58 overall on my Big Board and is ranked third at the position. There were better players available at both spots.”

Just over three years later, and the foursome of Gibbs, Campbell, LaPorta and Branch has helped the Lions reach new heights. Detroit won 12-plus games in both 2023 and ’24, qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the mid-90s, and made an appearance in the ’23 NFC championship game—albeit before blowing a 17-point halftime lead to the 49ers.

Holmes clearly had his proverbial finger on the pulse of the 2023 draft, as evidenced by his back-to-back PFWA Executive of the Year honors the following two seasons.

By-the-numbers: The Lions hit their 2023 draft out of the park

The Lions selected both Gibbs and Campbell in the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s take a look at just how dominant Detroit's first four picks in the 2023 draft have been over their first three seasons in the league.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs has become one of the NFL’s better dual-threat backs since joining the Lions, as evidenced by his three Pro Bowl selections and spot on the PFWA’s All-Rookie team in 2023. Even while sharing a backfield with David Montgomery over his first three seasons, Gibbs led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2024 with 16 and has found paydirt 49 total times.

Career stats:

3,580 rushing yards (5.3 yards per carry), 39 rushing touchdowns

181 receptions, 1,449 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns

LB Jack Campbell

Campbell put together a dominant 2025 season in the middle of Detroits defense, notching career highs in tackles (176), tackles-for-loss (9), sacks (5) and forced fumbles (3). His performance earned him not only his aforementioned contract extension, but also a first-team All-Pro nod and election to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

Career stats:

402 total tackles

8.5 sacks

10 passes defensed

4 forced fumbles

TE Sam LaPorta

Though a back injury derailed much of his 2025 season, LaPorta has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s top tight ends over his first three years in the league. As a rookie in 2023, he hauled in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns—all single-season franchise records for a Lions tight end—while also posting 176 receiving yards during Detroit’s playoff run, the most ever by a rookie tight end in NFL history. LaPorta’s historic rookie season earned him both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

Career stats:

186 receptions, 2,104 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns

S Brian Branch

Despite being widely viewed as the No. 1 safety prospect in the 2023 draft, Branch fell to the second round—and right into the Lions' lap. The former Alabama defender has started 37 games in Detroit's secondary over the past three seasons, and in 2024, tallied career-highs in tackles (109), passes defensed (16) and interceptions (4)—earning him a Pro Bowl selection.

Career stats:

258 tackles

38 passes defensed

7 interceptions

4.5 sacks

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