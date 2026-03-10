Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond To Sign With Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions' offseason departures continued Tuesday.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who has been a mainstay as the team’s punt returner over the last five years, has agreed to a new contract with Chicago Bears for the 2026 season. He will reunite with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and former wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El in Chicago.

Raymond is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal worth $5.1 million with the Bears, according to multiple reports.

Detroit has also lost Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson, Roy Lopez and Kyle Allen early on in NFL free agency, as all have agreed to new contracts with new teams that will become official Wednesday when the new league year begins.

The Lions had made two external signings as of Tuesday afternoon in center Cade Mays and offensive tackle Larry Borom.

Raymond initially came to Detroit as a free agent signing during general manager Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell’s first class in 2021. He had experienced some struggles early in his career, but found a home in Detroit.

The veteran wideout had played for four teams prior to coming to Detroit. Upon coming to Detroit, he took over punt return duties and never relinquished the job. Raymond was also utilized more than ever before as a receiver, as he had 48 catches in his first season in Detroit after totaling 19 career catches previously.

Detroit got a high level of production from Raymond in the return game, as he notched 236 return yards in his first season along with 576 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a receiver in 2021. He would get his first career return touchdown the following year in 2022 against the Jets, one of his former teams.

Prior to the 2023 season, Raymond inked a two-year extension that would keep him under contract through the end of the 2025 season. He was a staple in Detroit’s return game, and twice was voted as a second-team Associated Press as a return man. He also emerged as a reliable tertiary option in the passing game behind All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown and 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams.

Raymond began the 2025 season as the third wide receiver behind St. Brown and Williams, but an injury and the emergence of 2025 third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa pushed him down the depth chart. The veteran finished last year with 24 catches for 289 yards and one touchdown.

In five seasons in Detroit, Raymond has totaled 171 receptions for 2,185 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also returned three punts for touchdowns, including one last season against the Cleveland Browns.

Previously, Raymond had played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. He entered the league with the Broncos, where he appeared in four games as an undrafted free agent. Raymond split time between the Jets and Giants the following year, then was out of the league during the 2018 season.

The veteran returned to action in 2019 with the Titans, and played two seasons with the team. After that, he signed with Detroit.