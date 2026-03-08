Lions 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News and Rumors

The Detroit Lions are entering the next phase of the offseason, and it may just be the biggest one of them all for general manager Brad Holmes.

Now in his sixth year leading the Lions' front office, Holmes has had to navigate one of the more topsy turvy offseasons of his tenure before free agency even begins. He has already had to part ways with potentially three of his top contributors on offense, and more change could be on the way with free agency.

The Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and picks, then cut center Graham Glasgow. On Friday, things took another turn when offensive tackle Taylor Decker requested his release.

Now, Holmes is tasked with righting the ship after the team finished in last place in the NFC North at 9-8. For a team with aspirations to contend for a championship, it was a disappointing season. While they still bring back plenty of talent, there are obvious weak spots that need to be addressed.

The NFL offseason has gotten off to a roaring start, as top trade target Maxx Crosby was moved from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens in a stunning move. He was considered to be a top target for the Lions due to the team's need for another pass-rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

Additionally, with Glasgow gone, the center position remains a need. One of the top free agent targets, Connor McGovern, came off the board when he re-signed with the Buffalo Bills on a new three-year contract.

There are plenty of talented options in this year's free agency class, and time will tell how Holmes elects to approach this phase of the offseason.

Follow along all throughout free agency for updates on the Lions' moves during this free agency cycle, along with any credible rumors surrounding the organization.

Rumors

Additions

Lions released

C Graham Glasgow

OT Taylor Decker

Lions traded

RB David Montgomery -- Traded to Houston Texans in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Lions free agents

QB Kyle Allen

LB Alex Anzalone

OL Kayode Awosika

OL Trystan Colon

LB Zach Cunningham

DE Marcus Davenport

OT Taylor Decker

TE Anthony Firkser

C Graham Glasgow

OL Jamarco Jones

DL Roy Lopez

DB Avonte Maddox

DB Arthur Maulet

S Jalen Mills

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

WR Kalif Raymond

DL DJ Reader

CB Amik Robertson

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

LB Grant Stuard

S Daniel Thomas

LB Ezekiel Turner

DE Tyrus Wheat

CB Rock Ya-Sin

TE Shane Zylstra

WR Tom Kennedy (RFA)

LB Trevor Nowaske (RFA)

Lions re-signed

RFA/ERFA tender applied

K Jake Bates (ERFA)

Signed elsewhere