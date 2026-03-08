Lions 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News and Rumors
The Detroit Lions are entering the next phase of the offseason, and it may just be the biggest one of them all for general manager Brad Holmes.
Now in his sixth year leading the Lions' front office, Holmes has had to navigate one of the more topsy turvy offseasons of his tenure before free agency even begins. He has already had to part ways with potentially three of his top contributors on offense, and more change could be on the way with free agency.
The Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and picks, then cut center Graham Glasgow. On Friday, things took another turn when offensive tackle Taylor Decker requested his release.
Now, Holmes is tasked with righting the ship after the team finished in last place in the NFC North at 9-8. For a team with aspirations to contend for a championship, it was a disappointing season. While they still bring back plenty of talent, there are obvious weak spots that need to be addressed.
The NFL offseason has gotten off to a roaring start, as top trade target Maxx Crosby was moved from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens in a stunning move. He was considered to be a top target for the Lions due to the team's need for another pass-rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.
Additionally, with Glasgow gone, the center position remains a need. One of the top free agent targets, Connor McGovern, came off the board when he re-signed with the Buffalo Bills on a new three-year contract.
There are plenty of talented options in this year's free agency class, and time will tell how Holmes elects to approach this phase of the offseason.
Follow along all throughout free agency for updates on the Lions' moves during this free agency cycle, along with any credible rumors surrounding the organization.
Rumors
Additions
Lions released
C Graham Glasgow
OT Taylor Decker
Lions traded
RB David Montgomery -- Traded to Houston Texans in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
Lions free agents
QB Kyle Allen
LB Alex Anzalone
OL Kayode Awosika
OL Trystan Colon
LB Zach Cunningham
DE Marcus Davenport
OT Taylor Decker
TE Anthony Firkser
C Graham Glasgow
OL Jamarco Jones
DL Roy Lopez
DB Avonte Maddox
DB Arthur Maulet
S Jalen Mills
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
WR Kalif Raymond
DL DJ Reader
CB Amik Robertson
LB Malcolm Rodriguez
LB Grant Stuard
S Daniel Thomas
LB Ezekiel Turner
DE Tyrus Wheat
CB Rock Ya-Sin
TE Shane Zylstra
WR Tom Kennedy (RFA)
LB Trevor Nowaske (RFA)
Lions re-signed
RFA/ERFA tender applied
K Jake Bates (ERFA)
Signed elsewhere
