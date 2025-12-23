Lions Snap Counts Against Steelers Reveal Multiple Personnel Changes

The Detroit Lions fell to 8-7 on the year with a devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A late rally wasn't enough, as they fought valiantly in the fourth quarter but ultimately came up short.



Here is a breakdown of the Lions’ snap distribution, with analysis on what this could mean for the team moving forward.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff — (74) 100%

Goff threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter of the game, and attempted 54 passes in total. On an afternoon where the run game was as limited as it's ever been, he wound up needing to shoulder a significant load with the passing game.

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs — (64) 86%

David Montgomery — (13) 18%

Sione Vaki — 18 special teams snaps (64%)

Jacob Saylors — 18 special teams snaps (64%)

The Lions have shifted their workload throughout the last several games, as Gibbs has far and away the most prominently used back. Montgomery got four carries on 13 snaps, and his percentage of snaps is the lowest of his career in a game that was not shortened by injury.

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown — (72) 97%

Jameson Williams — (70) 95%

Isaac TeSlaa – (41) 55%

Kalif Raymond — (19) 26% — Three special teams snaps (11%)

Tom Kennedy — (1) 1% — Six special teams snaps (21%)

TeSlaa appears established as the team's third wide receiver, as he has out-repped a healthy Raymond in each of the last two games by a significant margin. Both TeSlaa and Raymond caught touchdowns, while St. Brown had a quiet game and is now dealing with a knee injury that makes his status for Thursday's game uncertain.

Tight ends

Shane Zylstra — (49) 66% — 13 special teams snaps (46%)

Anthony Firkser — (26) 35% — Nine special teams snaps (32%)

Giovanni Ricci — (14) 19% — 10 special teams snaps (36%)

Zylstra has played a significant amount of snaps in his two games since returning from injured reserve. Firkser had his biggest game as a Lion, catching four passes on 26 snaps. The Lions also found plenty of opportunities to utilize Ricci as the third tight end, shifting him in the place of an extra lineman.

Offensive line

Tate Ratledge — (74) 100% — Four special teams snaps (14%)

Penei Sewell — (74) 100% — Four special teams snaps (14%)

Taylor Decker — (74) 100%

Kingsley Eguakun — (71) 96%

Christian Mahogany — (70) 95% — Four special teams snaps

Miles Frazier — (4) 5% — Four special teams (14%)

Michael Niese — (3) 4% — Four special teams snaps (14%)

Dan Skipper — (1) 1% — Four special teams snaps (14%)

The Lions gave at least one snap to each of their active linemen on the offensive side of the ball. Eguakun got his first career start at center with both Graham Glasgow and Trystan Colon sidelined. Mahogany played 70 snaps but struggled in his return from injured reserve, while Skipper was utilized just one time as the Lions didn't go with their jumbo package nearly as much as usual.

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson — (61) 82%

Alim McNeill — (56) 76% — Six special teams snaps (21%)

Marcus Davenport — (40) 54% — Six special teams snaps (21%)

DJ Reader — (39) 53%

Roy Lopez — (34) 46% — Six special teams snaps (21%)

Al-Quadin Muhammad — (30) 41%

Tyleik Williams — (23) 31%

Tyrus Wheat — (11) 15% — 18 special teams snaps (64%)

Hutchinson and McNeill once again led the way in snaps played, as the top four did not change. Lopez saw an uptick in snaps, as he played the second-most snaps in a game this year behind only the team's win over Cleveland in Week 4. Wheat continues to see plenty of action on special teams in addition to double-digit defensive snaps.

Linebackers

Jack Campbell — (74) 100% — Six special teams snaps (21%)

Alex Anzalone — (72) 97%

Derrick Barnes — (51) 69% — Nine special teams snaps (32%)

Trevor Nowaske — (4) 5% — 24 special teams snaps (86%)

Malcolm Rodriguez — (3) 4% — 24 special teams snaps (86%)

Grant Stuard — 24 special teams snaps (86%)

Campbell played every snap for the 13th straight game, and has only missed snaps in one game this season. Anzalone was also on the field almost every play, missing only two snaps in the duration of the game. Snaps for Nowaske and Rodriguez continue to come at the expense of Barnes, as the team also played more zone coverage out of nickel packages than in weeks past.

Cornerbacks

Rock Ya-Sin — (72) 97% — Six special teams snaps (21%)

D.J. Reed — (67) 91%

Amik Robertson — (27) 36%

Nick Whiteside — (6) 8% — Four special teams snaps (14%)

Khalil Dorsey — 18 special teams snaps (64%)

With Robertson dealing with a hand injury, the Lions started the tandem of Ya-Sin and Reed on the boundary. Ya-Sin continues to be a player the Lions trust, while Reed had some ups and downs. Whiteside saw some action in the second half, while Dorsey contributed exclusively on special teams.

Safeties

Thomas Harper — (72) 97%

Avonte Maddox — (69) 93% — Four special teams snaps (14%)

Daniel Thomas — (3) 4% — 24 special teams snaps (86%)

The Lions did not elevate Erick Hallett and made Jalen Mills inactive, meaning they had just three active safety options. Harper returned from injury and played almost every snap, and Maddox missed just five. Thomas got three snaps of action while continuing to be a special teams ace.

Specialists

Jake Bates — 10 special teams snaps (36%)

Jack Fox — 7 special teams snaps (25%)

Hogan Hatten — 7 special teams snaps (25%)

