Five Detroit Lions Land in SI Projected Top-100 List, Two Major Snubs

Sports Illustrated recently listed their projected top-100 players for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

NFL writer Gilberto Manzano and the MMQB staff tallied their official votes. Five Detroit Lions made the list, including key players on both the offensive and defensive side of the football.

Two key offensive players for Dan Campbell's squad were left off of the list.

Quarterback Jared Goff was not among the signal-callers listed. Others listed included Josh Allen, Caleb Williams, Baker Mayfield and Matthew Stafford.

Wideout Jameson Williams, who has recorded 1,000-yards receiving in back-to-back years, was also left off of the list.

Here are the five players, listed by Sports Illustrated, who are expected to be top players this upcoming NFL season.

No. 79 Jack Campbell

"The Lions received some criticism for drafting Campbell in the first round in 2023. But the team couldn’t pass up his instincts and high motor as a playmaker. It finally came together for Campbell in his third season after he recorded 176 total tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles before being named a first-team All-Pro."

No. 31 Amon-Ra St. Brown

"St. Brown’s versatility and competitiveness helped turn the Lions’ offense into one of the best units in the league. He excels on money downs thanks to his elite route running and reliable hands. He has a four-year streak of at least 100 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards. Not many wide receivers have been as productive since the USC product entered the league as a 2021 fourth-round pick."

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against Chargers | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

No. 24 Aidan Hutchinson

"It didn’t take Hutchinson long to regain his top form after sustaining a significant leg injury in the middle of the 2024 season. Hutchinson is a relentless pass rusher, but it makes you wonder how much better he could be with another talented defender on the opposite side. However, Hutchinson has done just fine with what he’s had on Detroit’s front, recording a career-high 14.5 sacks, 35 QB hits, four forced fumbles and one interception in 2025."

No. 7 Penei Sewell

"Sewell received points from all eight MMQB voters for our top-20 list. His presence has given the Lions one of the best offensive lines in the past few seasons, and he was the first building block after coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes were hired in 2021. There would be no high-scoring offense in Detroit without Sewell’s vast skill set. He’s been named a first-team All-Pro in three consecutive seasons, and was a part of this excellent Sports Illustrated cover last year."

No. 6 Jahmyr Gibbs

"Gibbs would likely rank Sewell ahead of him because he’s the one providing the running lanes, but he also does his part as a dangerous playmaker. Gibbs doesn't need much room to turn a short run into a lengthy touchdown. His speed is unmatched, but he’s also capable of running clean routes, making him the ultimate gadget player for the Lions’ offense. Detroit drew criticism for using the No. 12 pick in the 2023 draft on a skinny running back out of Alabama. But he has held up well, evident from recording at least 1,800 scrimmage yards in back-to-back seasons. In that span, Gibbs has rushed for at least 1,200 yards and gained at least 500 receiving yards. He also has 49 total touchdowns in three seasons."

