Lions Teammate Says Jameson Williams May Not Have Known Rule
Jameson Williams has been catching heat online by a certain segment of the Detroit Lions fanbase for hugging the goalpost after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The officially immediate tossed a penalty flag, as it is an infraction to make any sort of contact with the goalpost in the end zone.
On the latest edition of the "St. Brown Bros." podcast, Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed the speedy wideout would not have celebrated in that fashion, if he had actually known that it was a penalty.
Equanimeous St. Brown took a hardline stance that the Lions organization should do a better job of teaching players like Williams what the actual rules are, and also questioned the leadership of his brother.
Equanimeous expressed, "Im not an interviewer. I'm not a reporter. But, this is the St. Brown podcast, let's get into the nitty gritty. Jameson Williams' celebration. When I saw him do it, I'm like, 'What the f**k is he doing? Like, do you guys not know penalties in the NFL?"
Amon-Ra replied, "I don't even think he knew that was a penalty."
Williams has been questioned lately for not involving his teammates consistently in celebrations and for incurring many fines for how he celebrates touchdowns.
"Everything he does, either he gets fined or penalized, bro," said Equanimeous. "When he scores. But, people think these are penalties, no, that could cost you the game. Not only can you lose by a point, but also, if you don't get that point after try, you might be down by four points later on, when you really could have been down three in field goal range. But now, you need a touchdown and you have to get the touchdown. So, that one point changes a whole lot of s**t in the game.
"And in games like that against Eagles, which could be a game in the playoffs, you can't be doing that bro. You need those extra points."
The older St. Brown indicated the Packer had a specific individual on staff that would explain certain penalties and players would tell each other from past experience what not to do in the end zone.
Amon-Ra expressed Williams was quite apologetic on the sideline, but did not appear to understand or know the extent of the goalpost rule.
"He was on the sideline like, 'Damn, bro. That's on me.' I'm like, 'Nah, you're good bro. Like it's fine.' After he did, he's like, 'F**k bro, that is not what the f**k I wanted to happen.' He has no idea what he's about to do when he scores. And he just saw it and did it."