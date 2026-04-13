Lions Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Ideal OT, LB Reinforcements

The Detroit Lions have several needs they could address early in the NFL Draft, and as a result there is plenty of anticipation for what general manager Brad Holmes will do.

Holmes currently has two picks in the top 100 of this year's draft, and as a result the team could need to be aggressive to add more top-end young talent. Detroit has been aggressive in recent years, and in a year where they lost plenty of veteran talent the team has a need to replenish through the draft.

Here's a look at what the Lions could do in the first three rounds of this year's draft, including a move for the team to get back into the third.

Round 1, pick 17 — Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Lions released Taylor Decker, and as a result they are in the market for a young offensive tackle. They signed Larry Borom, but Borom is on a one-year deal and the Lions will need a long-term solution. Lomu is one of two talented tackles coming out of Utah, and could be a nice fit for the Lions.

A first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025, Lomu did not allow a sack in pass protection last year and is viewed as a high level athlete. His athleticism gives him an exciting base, and even with his strong production some evaluators belive he could have another gear if he improves his technique.

With Hank Fraley still leading the Lions' offensive line, Dan Campbell should feel confident about the team's ability to develop Lomu. Even if he's not ready to start right away, he has the capability to be someone who holds down the position for years to come if everything comes together.

Round 2, pick 50 — Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Lions are losing one of the key members of their defense in recent years as Alex Anzalone signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Jack Campbell is poised to take a big step in leadership and become the heartbeat of the unit, the Lions still need to replace Anzalone's production as the WILL linebacker. One of the best available linebacker options in this draft is Rodriguez, who is coming off a monster year at Texas Tech.

Rodriguez is considered small by NFL standards, but he plays with a serious edge and was a force in the Big 12 last season. He is ultra athletic and showed an astute ability to punch the ball out with seven forced fumbles last season.

Playing the WILL at Texas Tech gives Rodriguez some familiarity with the position that could help him. Additionally, he is a two-time team captain and has the type of football character that the Lions have coveted from their draft picks.

Round 3, pick 90 — Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Trade: Lions trade pick No. 118, pick No. 128 and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for pick No. 90 and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Last year, the Lions traded both of their 2025 third-round selections to move up 30 spots and select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. The book is still out on whether or not that will end up being a good move for Detroit, but it currently leaves the team without a pick in that round this year.

To get back into Day 2, I'm having Holmes package both of his fourth-round picks this year and capital late next year to go and get a top-100 pick. With it, the team can address the EDGE position which has been one of their most popular needs.

Moore had 10 sacks last year at Michigan and showed an ability to handle a heavy workload both against the pass and against the run. He doesn't have a super defining trait, but does almost everything well at the position.

As a high-floor prospect and an upperclassman, Moore has the maturity and experience to come in and play a significant role right away opposite of fellow Michigan alumni Aidan Hutchinson.