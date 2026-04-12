Roundtable: Lions' 2026 First-Round Draft Priority

The Detroit Lions On SI staff examines the Lions' draft strategy entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. What do you hope to learn from Brad Holmes when he speaks at his annual pre-draft media session?

Christian Booher: I think the pre-draft media session will be a good opportunity to get a feel for how strongly Holmes feels about the possibility of moving around in the early rounds of the draft. If he discusses the depth of particular positions, such as offensive tackle or EDGE, we may be able to get an indication as to whether or not he wants to move up from the No. 17 overall selection.

Additionally, Holmes will have the opportunity to discuss some of his free agency moves, as he wasn't at the owners meetings earlier this month. The team has made some intriguing additions, and this will be his opportunity to discuss what went into some of the signings that the team made.

Vito Chirco: I would love to hear Holmes address two things: the positions he’s targeting this April and the strategy behind his stockpiling of depth pieces in free agency this offseason. I don’t expect him to clearly address those two topics; however, I know the Lions fanbase would appreciate it if such was the case. Additionally, it’d go a long way toward getting a gauge of how Detroit will attack the draft.

2. With the hype growing surrounding guard Vega Ioane, do you think Christian Mahogany still has to prove himself this year?

Booher: I think the Lions haven't given up on Mahogany, so from that sense absolutely he'll be able to prove himself. However, I also believe that he doesn't have a stranglehold on the position and will have to earn the starting job from whomever the Lions bring in.

Detroit has already brought two veterans in at guard in Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch, so Mahogany and Tate Ratledge will both have competition heading into this season. However, I think Mahogany has more of a challenge when it comes to winning the starting spot. The Lions value competition and this should be good for all parties, but Mahogany will certainly have to earn his job in 2026.

Chirco: Sure. I don’t believe Mahogany is exactly a proven product yet. And this upcoming season will ultimately be paramount to proving his worth as an NFL interior offensive lineman. And to me, this will be the case even if the Lions select an EDGE defender, an offensive tackle or another position at No. 17 overall.

Don’t get me wrong, I believe that Mahogany has the necessary intangibles to be a solid offensive lineman. However, I still believe the onus is on him to showcase legitimate signs of growth in his third NFL season.

3. Do you think the Lions will still draft a running back?

Booher: I think anything can happen in the later rounds. I would be shocked if the team drafted a running back early, but I think they could absolutely be looking to add a young competitive option later in the draft.

With Isiah Pacheco replacing David Montgomery, there's no pressure for the team to reach for a running back. However, the team traditionally has prioritized fit and as a result it wouldn't be surprising to see the Lions target another speedster in the late rounds of this year's draft. With Craig Reynolds off the roster, the third spot is essentially up for grabs with Sione Vaki likely having the inside track, but the Lions could see value in bringing in a late-round rookie to compete for the spot.

Chirco: I’m going to say no. As the result of the addition of former Chiefs back Isiah Pacheco in free agency, the Lions don’t have a clear-cut need in the backfield behind Jahmyr Gibbs. While I don’t exactly expect Pacheco to replicate the production of David Montgomery, I believe he’ll still prove to be a rather reliable No. 2 back. Consequently, I don’t envision the organization using a draft pick, even a Day 3 selection, on a running back this April.

4. How much do you think Jack Campbell will earn annually, if he lands an extension?

Booher: As it stands, San Francisco's Fred Warner is the highest-paid in terms of AAV at $21 million. Comparing resumes, Warner has earned four first team All-Pro honors while Campbell just earned his first in his third NFL season. However, with the rising market, it wouldn't surprise me if Campbell gets awfully close to that number.

New York's Jamien Sherwood is the fourth-highest-paid linebacker at $15 million a year, as he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. Sherwood has not earned All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors, and as a result Campbell likely will get more than him when it's time to sign his extension. I would ballpark Campbell's value around $18 million AAV, with the Lions potentially willing to go to $20 million in the rising market.

Chirco: I believe that Campbell will end up landing a four-year extension that nets him anywhere from $17-$20 million annually. Based on his production during his Pro Bowl campaign last year and the comparables at his position (i.e. Fred Warner, Nick Bolton, Zack Baun, etc.), I believe he’d be worth every penny of it, too. He’s on the verge of being a long-term fixture for the Lions on defense, and deserves to be paid like it. I wouldn’t be surprised if he inks a contract extension with the organization prior to the start of the 2026 season.

5. What position are you feeling the Lions will target in the first round of this year’s draft?

Booher: I have stuck with the offensive line for the majority of the offseason, and I think that's where they ultimately go. Detroit has made strong offensive line play a huge part of their desired identity, and with two of their veterans off the roster will likely want to replenish their depth with top-end young talent.

Holmes is always unpredictable this time of year, and could always have a surprise or trick up his sleeve. However, I think with the moves the team has made this offseason it makes the most sense to go with an offensive lineman with their first-round selection.

Chirco: As much as the Lions need an EDGE defender, I’m going to say offensive tackle. I believe the organization realizes its offensive line could use a facelift, and subsequently I believe that Brad Holmes & Co. will make a concerted effort to draft an OT at No. 17 overall. I think it’d be the right decision for Detroit, too, with its sizable void at left tackle.