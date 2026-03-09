Grading Detroit Lions Signing of Center Cade Mays

On Monday, the legal tampering period for NFL free agency began. Detroit was expected to make a few moves considering some of the holes in their roster, and they did not disappoint.

While the Lions saw veterans Amik Robertson and Alex Anzalone each agree to terms with other teams to depart, they picked up center Cade Mays, formerly of the Carolina Panthers. Mays projects to be the new starting center in Detroit after Graham Glasgow was let go last week in a season where he did not live up to Motown’s lofty expectations.

Mays signed a three-year deal worth $25 million, with $14 million guaranteed at signing, per multiple NFL reporters. What does Detroit get with Cade Mays, and what is the grade for this move?

Mays has starter upside, comes with concerns

Mays entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2022 and has fought his way into the starting center role for the Carolina Panthers. For his career, he has played in 52 career games, with just over half (27) being starts. Last season, the Tennessee product played in 14 games, starting 12.

Mays ranked 24th among all qualifying centers on PFF last season, which is an improvement over Glasgow’s 32nd. He excels as a pass blocker, ranking among the top 12 in the league when it comes to PFF grades protecting the passer last season.

However, the concerns on Mays come from the run game. His run blocking grade was eighth-worst among all qualifying centers last season, but it is worth noting that Mays ranked three positions above Glasgow as a run blocker.

Another concern on Mays is his health. In his career, he has missed games (including preseason) with quite a few injuries. Last season, he missed time with illness and ankle issues. In his past, he’s had issues with his shoulder and finger that held him out of games during his time as a Panther.

With Detroit heading into the season with a new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing, Mays becomes the second name to be heading into the offensive line room, joining Juice Scruggs, who was acquired in the trade that sent David Montgomery to the Texans.

Mays is the expected starter in Detroit, based on his contract, and Scruggs provides additional experience at center, along with both guard spots.

The Lions have a prolific offense, along with plenty of explosive skill position players. This move to acquire Mays as a starting center on a cheaper deal is a positive sign for the Lions offense after the struggles of John Morton’s group in 2025.

Drew Petzing excels in the run game as a play caller, so the hope is that Mays can have additional development as a run blocker to truly succeed in Motown.

This move also plugs the hole left by Graham Glasgow’s release and Frank Ragnow’s re-retirement in November due to injury, and keeps Tate Ratledge at right guard for the time being. It also prevents Detroit from having to reach for a center in the NFL Draft early, or be stuck with whoever is left come the fourth round of the draft.

Grade: B+