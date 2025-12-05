Lions' Week 14 Best Bet Is Big Game For Defensive Anchor

The Detroit Lions are in a must-win situation when they take the field Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sitting at 7-5 and coming off a bitter loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Lions are currently outside the playoff picture and facing a Dallas team that is rising in the standings. With a win, Detroit would create some much-needed separation in the standings.

As a result, the Lions need a return to form from their defense which has struggled in recent weeks. After nearly getting beat by the New York Giants in Week 12, the defense couldn't get enough stops to take down the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Now, the Lions will need to find the answers to slow down a steaking Cowboys offense led by Dak Prescott. A big key to this effort could be the performance of linebacker Jack Campbell.

One of Detroit's defensive leaders, Campbell is having a strong season with over 100 combined tackles. If Detroit is to be successful, the Iowa product having a big night would help tremendously.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis is predicting big things for Campbell in primetime. Ellis' best bet for Week 14 is for Campbell to surpass his projected total of 4.5 solo tackles, with odds currently set at (-121) via DraftKings Sportsbook.

"The Detroit Lions are beat up on offense and have been inconsistent in terms of production. Tonight's game features another solid defensive front in Dallas, so it's hard to know what to expect on that side of the field," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Defensively, Detroit has struggled, but one player that has been consistent in his production is Jack Campbell. The third-year linebacker is having his best season yet with 61 solo tackles and 56 assisted. He's had at least five solo tackles in three straight games and seven of the 12 games this season."

Campbell has been able to anchor the linebacking corps and the defense as a whole throughout the year, as he has been steady in his production. If he's able to once again control the middle of the field, both against the run and in coverage against tight end Jake Ferguson, the Lions will be in a good position.

"Tonight, the Lions' defense will have to step up and find ways to slow down the Dallas offense," Ellis said. "That means Campbell has to make an impact. I look for him to reach at least five solo tackles again."

Gaming odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More from Lions OnSI: