Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Strengthen Cornerbacks Room

It's time for the sixth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized strengthening the cornerbacks room at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane is currently being drafted by the following:

CBS Sports (Mike Renner)

As Renner writes, “Mansoor Delane was the best man corner in college football this fall, and the Lions are one of the man-heaviest teams in the NFL. While the Lions have options in the pipeline, like Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, they've yet to prove anything meaningful two years in.”

Cornerback Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Cisse is currently being selected by the following:

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson)

As Wilson writes, “Cisse is a versatile corner who can consistently lock down receivers in press-man coverage and showcases elite athleticism, with explosive downhill speed and next-level change-of-direction ability. Whether he's driving on quick routes from off coverage or playing in press, he's consistently in position for pass breakup opportunities. He's also one of the best run-defending CBs in this entire class.”

Defensive tackle Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods is presently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante)

As Infante opines, “Few expected the level of regression the Detroit Lions experienced in 2025. They drafted Tyleik Williams late in the first round of last year’s draft, but their defensive interior still needs other long-term solutions. That was one of a handful of reasons they missed the playoffs.

Peter Woods is an explosive defensive tackle with refined hands, a high motor, excellent agility for his position, and a high football IQ. He’s an effective two-gapping defensive tackle against the run, and he also brings plenty of value on passing downs. That combination alone should make him highly sought after.”

IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane is presently being mocked by the following:

The Detroit News (Richard Silva)

As Silva pens, “Positional value says to not draft a guard in the first round, but we’ve seen general manager Brad Holmes discard conventional wisdom in years past, using first-rounders on a running back and linebacker in 2023. Ioane (6-foot-4, 336 pounds) is viewed as the best interior offensive lineman in the draft, having allowed only four pressures in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. The last time he allowed a sack, per PFF, was in 2023. No matter how Detroit’s offensive line is shuffled — we’ll see whether Decker or Graham Glasgow are back in 2026 — there should be a spot for Ioane.”

EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Young is currently being projected by the following:

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein)

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor is currently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema)

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is currently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Matt Miller) ; Pro Football Network (Ryan Guthrie)

As Miller opines, “Frequent readers of mock drafts know that the Lions are often projected to use high picks on pass-rushing defensive linemen to draw attention away from Aidan Hutchinson. They've resisted that urge in recent drafts, picking run-stopping defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round last year. But this could be the time for the Lions to finally add a defensive end with the talent to draw attention from both interior linemen and offensive tackles.

Faulk has the versatility to play inside or outside at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, and the power he generates would keep offensive lines honest. His two sacks last season were a disappointment after a seven-sack campaign in 2024, but Faulk has fans around the league who see him as an ideal hybrid defensive lineman.”

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is currently being drafted by the following:

The Draft Network (Justin Melo)

As Melo writes, “Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was among the surprise declarations for the 2026 NFL Draft. Freeling is raw, but possesses ideal length while being a plus-level athlete on the edge. The Lions would be a terrific landing spot as a Taylor Decker replacement.”

Cornerback Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Terrell is presently being projected by the following:

NFL.com (Eric Edholm)

As Edholm writes, “Terrell projects inside, and his play style fits what the Lions seek in defenders. Even with ﻿﻿﻿Brian Branch﻿﻿﻿ already in house, he's coming off a torn Achilles. The Lions must accumulate defensive depth and talent.”

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being mocked by the following:

The Detroit News (Nolan Bianchi)

As Bianchi opines, “The Lions’ positional needs align with the premium-position players who are typically available at this spot, so there’s a pretty good chance that they’ll be able to fill a significant hole without forcing it. Lomu (6-foot-6, 308 pounds) is the second Utah tackle to come off the board, and while he obviously fits as the future replacement for aging tackle Taylor Decker, some experts believe Lomu also has potential to play guard, where the Lions also have some question marks, so he could still have a role in Year 1 if Decker decides to play another season.”

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

Sports Illustrated (Sam Dehring)

