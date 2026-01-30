Lions Significantly Upgrade Trenches in 7-Round Mock Draft

Entering 2026, there is a clear and present need for Detroit in its quest to reach the postseason again.

The Lions have to increase their depth and quality in the trenches, along with grabbing some defensive backfield depth and assistance. This draft season has quite a few intriguing prospects that fall into the relative draft range for the Lions.

Using PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator, the Lions extended their Super Bowl window in my latest attempt at a mock draft.

Round 1, No. 17 overall – Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The randomness of the mock draft fell perfectly for Detroit in this attempt, as the Lions found themselves with the options of Fano, OT Francis Mauigoa of Miami (Fla.) and EDGE Keldric Faulk of Auburn falling into their lap at 17th overall.

Fano would be the clear and obvious choice here, as the Ute product has experience at both tackle slots in his career, and is a “plug and play” option to replace Taylor Decker if he elects to hang up his cleats this offseason. Fano last allowed a sack nearly two full seasons ago, via PFF.

Getting Fano without losing any draft capital would make this draft an immediate success, and it would help Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell maximize their potential with Jared Goff remaining upright in the pocket. Fano is the closest to a sure thing among linemen in this draft.

Round 2, No. 50 overall- Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

Somehow, some way, Akheem Mesidor slid down the draft boards to 50th in this mock draft. If that happens during day two, the Lions would again find themselves reprimanded for selecting a player too early, as they were when they selected Aidan Hutchinson.

Mesidor has a productive track record, recording at least four sacks in every season when he was healthy. He led the Hurricanes in sacks this year as they went to the National Championship. Mesidor has concerns with his age and injury past, but that just likely keeps him out of the first-round discussion.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has the Lions taking Mesidor in the first round, speaking to the quality of player that the EDGE is. This start to the draft would make fans forget about not having a third-round selection, with a surefire complement to Hutchinson in the fold.

Round 4, No. 118 overall- Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

Taaffe is a player who has impressed, working his way from a walk-on with Texas to the top-graded player in pass defense since 2024, per PFF.

With Kerby Joseph missing significant amounts of time, and Brian Branch having an Achilles injury late in the season, the safety position is a need for Detroit. Thomas Harper had some flashes last season, but Taaffe provides immediate upside.

Day three is the start of value picks, and Taaffe hands Detroit a player who can shine immediately if injuries play a role in the Lions’ season again.

Texas Safety Michael Taaffe has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft



Since 2024, Taaffe’s 91.8 coverage grade leads all Safeties in College Football🤘 pic.twitter.com/qieibOwrOY — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 15, 2025

Round 5, No. 115 overall- Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Fisher was a do-it-all linebacker for the national champions this season, with nearly 100 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions to boot.

With Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez likely gone from Motown, alongside depth pieces Zach Cunningham and Grant Stuard, there is plenty of room to add a linebacker. Fisher provides immediate upside as a backup, and is experienced enough to be able to play when necessary.

There are small concerns on pass coverage, but the linebacker did reduce his yardage allowed in his second season in the Big Ten with IU.

Round 5, No. 180 overall (projected compensation for the loss of IOL Kevin Zeitler)- Zxavian Harris, IDL, Ole Miss

Harris is a mountain of a man, at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds. With run-stuffer D.J. Reader likely departing Detroit, and Roy Lopez also on the free agency list, Harris is an excellent value pick in the fifth round to help a need for the Lions.

Harris and 2025 first-rounder Tyleik Williams both fit the same mold for Detroit, however, as run stoppers. This selection makes it likely Detroit looked towards free agency for pass-rush help.

Harris recorded three sacks in 2025, a career-high mark, and his long arms certainly provide intrigue for Detroit to harness.

Round 6, No. 187 overall (via Cleveland)- Vincent Anthony Jr., EDGE, Duke

Anthony is another pass-rusher with upside and length, recently measuring in a 6-foot-5 at the Senior Bowl.

The Duke EDGE rusher does not give up on plays, and is active in run defense. He is a solid every down defender, and shows a solid speed rush when called upon. With Detroit’s edge rushing room outside of Aidan Hutchinson being Ahmed Hassanein and the option for Tyrus Wheat, doubling down on rookies is on the table in Detroit.

With 12.5 sacks over the last two seasons, Anthony is a late-round spark to help Detroit in the future. Anthony has been turning heads at the Senior Bowl recently.

Round 6, No. 204 overall (via Jacksonville) – Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

With the Hendon Hooker experiment over, the Lions have the opportunity to look for a rookie quarterback to groom under Goff for the foreseeable future. Altmyer provides the perfect balance of intangibles and experience, with over 1,000 career pass attempts.

With his mobility also being a strength, there is a lot to like about Altmyer in the sixth round. Unless Detroit is sold on last season’s QB2 Kyle Allen, backup quarterback is a quiet need for Detroit to address in the draft or free agency. Altmyer is a player who Campbell can trust if Goff misses a series or two, or as a player to take care of the ball in mop-up duty, after completing well over 65 percent of his passes with Illinois this year.

Round 7, No. 222 overall (via Cleveland) – Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Demmings is a man coverage corner who projects to test well at the combine and/or his pro day. The FCS product has eight career interceptions, and does an excellent job at becoming a receiver once the ball is in the air.

Demmings has quietly been gaining momentum in draft circles, and he is the perfect steal to end the draft with Detroit. While he would not contribute immediately, Demmings would be a name to watch during the preseason and fall camp. The Lumberjack is not done impressing yet. There is a reason he is a top-three FCS player in this draft.

