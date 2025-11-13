Odds Lions Beat Eagles in Week 11
The Detroit Lions will face their toughest test of the 2025 season Sunday night when they visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup that could serve as a NFC Championship Game preview. Kickoff for the nationally televised clash at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. (EST).
Philadelphia is one of the most hostile environments in all of football.
The Eagles have dropped just one home game this season — a Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos — and are coming off a gritty 10-7 Monday night victory over Green Bay, their third straight win.
Their mix of balance on offense and a top-10 defense has kept them among the NFC elite once again.
However, health could play a major factor in this primetime showdown.
The Eagles, for starters, could be without four of their five starting offensive linemen: OT Lane Johnson (ankle), C Cam Jurgens (knee), G Landon Dickerson (quad) and G Tyler Steen (oblique). Each of the linemen were designated as limited participants on Philadelphia's estimated injury report Wednesday.
As for the Lions on the injury front, defensive end Marcus Davenport (pectoral) and cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring) each began their 21-day return to practice windows. Meanwhile, multiple Lions starters – tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle), right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (elbow) and cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion) – did not practice Wednesday, and were listed on the team's initial injury report for the week.
LaPorta and Hutchinson did not appear to suffer injuries a week ago against the Commanders, so they presumably should be good to go for Sunday night.
However, Sewell, who missed some time last Sunday with the aforementioned lower leg injury, and Arnold, who exited the contest prematurely due to a concussion, should be closely monitored. They certainly could be in danger of missing Detroit's Week 11 battle with Philadelphia, and so could All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee).
Joseph hasn't played a single snap since the Lions’ Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Still, Detroit enters this matchup with renewed confidence following a 44-22 dismantling of Washington.
That win marked a turning point offensively, as head coach Dan Campbell reclaimed play-calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton. The result: a season-high 546 total yards, eight straight scoring drives and zero punts.
Quarterback Jared Goff looked sharp and comfortable in the pocket, while the backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery thrashed Washington’s defense for big gains all afternoon. Gibbs stole the show with 142 rushing yards and three total touchdowns — the type of performance that can shift momentum heading into a big road game.
Replicating that efficiency against Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit will be no easy task.
The Eagles’ defense, allowing 327.9 yards per game, is still among the NFC’s best. Their pass-rush, led by defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo, poses a legitimate threat to Goff’s rhythm in the pocket.
Detroit’s ability to keep him upright, and to establish a balanced offensive attack, could be the difference between whether the Lions pull off the upset or go down in defeat.
One intangible working in Detroit’s favor, though, is its primetime pedigree. Under Campbell, the Lions have been remarkably composed under the bright lights, boasting a 13-3 record in nationally televised games.
They’ve consistently embraced the stage with energy and poise, reflecting their head coach’s fiery leadership and never-say-never mentality.
At this present juncture, I'll give the Lions a 45 percent chance to capture the Week 11 victory.