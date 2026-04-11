Perfect Late-Round Guard For Detroit Lions in 2026 Draft

The Detroit Lions have two young offensive guards returning to their offense in 2026, and could be looking for some competition for the group in this year's NFL Draft.

In Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge, the Lions return both of their season-opening starters from last season. Mahogany's season was limited by an injured reserve stint, while Ratledge started every game for the team as a rookie last season.

Now, the Lions are looking to retool their offensive line, which had been a strength for them in previous years. Even with the losses that the team has taken in the offseaosn, there is infrastructure available for a potential resurgence in 2026.

If the Lions elect to focus their early draft efforts at other positions, the team could look to add some interior offensive line depth to potentially compete with Mahogany and Ratledge in 2026. One possible option for the team to consider is Texas' DJ Campbell.

A Texas native, Campbell started for three seasons for the Longhorns under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Last year, Campbell earned a 73.6 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus and a 77.6 pass-blocking grade.

A three-year starter at Texas with plenty of experence, Campbell is listed as a vocal leader in NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler's 'The Beast.'

Most notably, Campbell is a downhill run-blocker who plays with plenty of intensity and aggressiveness, which fits the Lions' style under head coach Dan Campbell. Though run-blocking has predominantly been his super power, there's a lot to like about the foundation of Campbell's skill as a contributor in the run game.

The Lions have relied heavily on their run game under Dan Campbell, as the team has routinely featured two strong running backs and focused on using the run to set up the pass. As a result, adding an offensive guard could pay big dividends.

There's also the competition factor. The Lions did get deeper at guard alread this offseason with the additions of Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch, but both players are on expiring contracts this season.

Detroit also has Miles Frazier in the mix at the position, as Frazier missed most of the beginning of last season but did make his debut in December against the Dallas Cowboys.e

If Campbell can become more technically sound with some development at the pro level, he could have the upside of being able to start games. That's why he's worthy of an investment in the late-rounds, where the Lions have historically found gems.