The next chapter of the offseason is set to begin for the Detroit Lions this upcoming week.

Detroit will have their first session of organized team activities this week, spanning Wednesday through Friday in what will be the first of three OTAs sessions. In this first round, the Lions will be able to get their first evaluations of their roster after electing not to hold rookie minicamp.

Here are five storylines to watch as the Lions get ready for their first round of organized team activities.

Expectations of contention

After a down year where the Lions finished 9-8 and in last place in the division, there are expectations that they will be back in the contending mix in 2026. OTAs offer the first opportunity for many of the players to speak to media since immediately following the season, and as a result it will be the first chance to hear players speak about their expectations.

It will be intriguing to learn how the players have approached their respective offseasons, as well as hear their hopes for the 2026 campaign. Oftentimes, expectations can be set at this point in the offseason, and many of the players will likely discuss their expectations for being back in the NFC North title race after a down year.

New-look O-line

After some struggles running the ball last season, the Lions refurbished their offensive line with multiple new additions. The headliner is first-round pick Blake Miller, whom the Lions drafted 17th overall, and the group also sports new free agent signings such as Cade Mays and Larry Borom.

In total, the Lions have made five additions to their offensive line this offseason, and all have a chance to play meaningful snaps. Three starters return in Penei Sewell, Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany. Change will be abound for them as well, as Sewell is expected to move to left tackle and Ratledge and Mahogany will be competing with newcomers to retain their starting jobs.

While the new additions are exciting, there have also been losses up front. Taylor Decker's 10-year run as the team's left tackle is over, as he was released following a contract dispute, and Graham Glasgow was also released.

Ultimately, when the Lions take the field this week they will have a different look, and within the OTAs environment they will offer a first look at what's to come this season.

Newcomers in action

With rookie minicamp being canceled, this week offers the first opportunity for the Lions' rookie class to take the field. Miller and defensive end Derrick Moore are the headliners of the seven-player class, and it will be intriguing to observe the group as they go through NFL practices for the first time.

They didn't get the chance to go through drills in a practice sitting in rookie camp like the other teams, so this could be an acclimation process that comes with highs and lows. It will also be a chance for undrafted free agents to stake their claim at a roster spot.

The rookies won't be the only newcomers, as the Lions signed several free agents throughout the offseason.

Cade Mays will get his first chance to work as the team's center with quarterback Jared Goff, while a number of defensive one-year additions such as D.J. Wonnum and Roger McCreary will get the chance to showcase their skills for the first time in a Lions uniform.

Strong first impressions

Every offseason, players across the league enter OTAs on the fringes of making the roster and find ways to stand out. For the Lions, there are a number of possible candidates. Whether it's a newcomer or a young player on a futures contract, the Lions will be hoping to find a diamond in the rough early in the offseason workout process.

Detroit has a number of possible candidates that come to mind when it comes to possible under-the-radar standouts. Players such as Jackson Meeks and Ahmed Hassanein will be looking to take second-year leaps and prove they belong.

Additionally, the Lions will be hoping that undrafted free agents such as Anthony Lucas, Erick Hunter and Aidan Keanaaina shine. Detroit values competition up and down its roster, and OTAs will be a prime opportunity for these players to insert themselves into the roster conversation.

Injury updates

Safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both suffered season-ending injuries last year, and they aren't expected to be participating in the first round of OTAs. The Lions will certainly be hoping that they are able to return sooner rather than later, but it may not be until training camp that they're able to get going.

With Dan Campbell set to speak to the media, there could be a more comprehensive update provided as to when the two safeties could be available to return.

When healthy, the Lions have one of the best safety duos in the league. Both are dynamic talents, but there is understandably concern as to what they will be able to provide when they return due to the nature of their respective injuries.

Detroit was proactive this offseason when it comes to safety depth, signing Christian Izien and Chuck Clark along with electing to bring back Avonte Maddox.