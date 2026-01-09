Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring Mike McDaniel as OC

Detroit Lions fans have been dancing in the streets since the news came out that the organization reached out to Mike McDaniel about its offensive coordinator opening. For many Detroit fans, it likely seems too good to be true after enduring the failed one-year stint of John Morton.

There are plenty of pros to the Lions hiring McDaniel as offensive coordinator, and if the organization were wise, it would make him its top candidate for the vacancy. Unless he takes a head coaching job this offseason, the Lions should do their very best to ensure the former Dolphins head man ends up as their offensive coordinator next season.

McDaniel has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most creative minds, and the idea of pairing him with Dan Campbell sparks natural excitement.

The biggest selling point with McDaniel is obvious: his offensive creativity.

At his best, McDaniel designs mismatches as well as anyone in football. His use of motion, misdirection, and spacing consistently puts defenses in inopportune situations.

During Miami’s most productive offensive years with McDaniel (2022 and 2023), the Dolphins were among the league leaders in explosive plays, routinely turning short throws into long gains.

That brand of football would work perfectly with Detroit’s present array of offensive playmakers.

McDaniel’s scheme would be particularly appetizing for running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Just like Campbell, he’s all about the ground and pound, and the Lions could use a coordinator who is willing to prioritize the run game consistently.

McDaniel would be that guy, and it’s believed he’d get the very best out of Gibbs after doing so with fellow dynamic runner De'Von Achane in Miami.

Achane rushed for a career-best 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, plus accounted for another 488 yards and four scores as a pass-catcher. He also averaged an NFL-high 5.7 yards per carry.

The passing game could benefit just as much. McDaniel is extremely proficient at creating quarterback-friendly looks through play-action and pre-snap motion: two areas in which Lions signal-caller Jared Goff has historically thrived.

Goff is at his best when he can pre-diagnose defenses, and McDaniel’s system is built around just that. The emphasis on timing routes, crossers and quick reads would allow Goff to remain upright and efficient through the air.

There’s also the coaching tree factor.

McDaniel comes from the Mike Shanahan tree, along with NFL head men Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur. That system has consistently produced top-tier offenses across the league.

Finally, McDaniel’s obsessive attention to detail meshes well with Campbell and the Lions.

Campbell has established a culture in Detroit built around high-level preparation and accountability.

While McDaniel’s personality is different, his commitment to thorough scheming and game-planning resembles the traits that have fueled Detroit’s rise to NFL relevancy.

The only major con to hiring McDaniel would be the contract the Lions would have to hand the hot-shot coach. The franchise would likely have to make McDaniel the highest-paid coordinator in the league. While that would be a hefty cost to pay for an assistant, it’d be a worthwhile investment.

If I were the Lions and knew that McDaniel wanted the job, there’s no doubt I’d be tabbing the offensive-minded coach to be the team’s next OC.

