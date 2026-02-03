Quandre Diggs Did Not Want to Return to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions attempted to poach veteran safety Quandre Diggs from the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks.

According to the Detroit Free Press, there was an opportunity for the 33-year-old to play in Detroit in 2025, but he declined.

“I had a chance this year, just didn’t work out that way,” Diggs explained. “I mean, I was here. It was just an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up to be back here and enjoy these moments.”

The Seahawks advanced in the postseason and are now in Santa Clara, California to participate in Super Bowl LX.

Diggs still has fond memories of the organization and is thankful for the opportunity to begin his NFL career.

“Those fans, the organization, I love them. I’ve been there numerous times to play and it’s been nothing but love, nothing but the crowd still cheering for me and enjoying who I am as a person. So I’m forever thankful. I’m forever thankful for the opportunity that I had to go there, and it’ll be a place that I always have a special place in my heart for. And I’m sure guys will see me at games when I retire.”

Diggs was drafted by the Lions in the sixth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After some issues with former head coach Matt Patricia, the decision was made by former general manager Bob Quinn to trade the talented safety to the Seahawks in 2019. Detroit also sent a seventh-round pick to the NFC West squad in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Currently, Diggs remains on the practice squad and was only elevated in Week 13.

Detroit had a myriad of injuries at the safety position, and ended up adding Jammie Robinson when Kerby Joseph was dealing with a knee injury.

Seahawks coach, speaking at Opening Night festivities, shared the impact new New York Giants head coach John Harbugh had on his career.

“I don’t think it’s possible to overstate his influence on me. I love John Harbaugh. He’s one of my biggest mentors. He was willing to take chances on me when other people weren’t and invested in me throughout my career," said Macdonald. "He had a vision for me and my career that I probably didn’t have for myself. All the principles that are part of his program, that he’s about as a person, resonated with me.

"Those are a lot of the foundational principles that we brought to Seattle. He’s also a great friend, got a great family, I can’t say how much I love him.”

