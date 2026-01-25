Lions' Free Agent Fits in NFL Conference Championship Games

The Detroit Lions will have another opportunity to evaluate the upcoming class of free agents amidst the top four teams in the NFL on Sunday.

In the two conference championship games, the Lions will be able to evaluate players who are set to hit the open market this offseason. There are high stakes for both games, as the two winners will meet in the Super Bowl in February.

Here are eight free agent fits for the Lions in this weekend's conference championship games.

AFC: New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

New England Patriots

OT Thayer Munford Jr.

Munford may not be a popular option amidst many circles currently, but he has proven to be a big part of the Patriots' success as an extra lineman throughout the postseason. With Dan Skipper retiring and Taylor Decker mulling his future, Munford could be a veteran option the team brings in to compete for snaps opposite of Penei Sewell.

The Ohio State product first got offensive snaps in Week 13 this year, and has been utilized as the sixth lineman in most of his appearances, which is a role where the Lions have a vacancy after Skipper's retirement. If Decker departs, the team could have an opportunity available for Munford to compete for a starting job while competing with the likes of 2023 fourth-round pick Giovanni Manu.

S Jaylinn Hawkins

Hawkins is a very intriguing safety fit, as he has had a breakout season with the Patriots. He picked off four passes during the regular season, and has been solid in the run game as well. In New England's first two postseason games, he has a combined seven tackles.

Detroit has some injury concerns at the safety position with Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles). As a result, adding another veteran could give the Lions a much-needed boost. Against backup Jarrett Stidham, Hawkins could be in position to be very impactful as the Patriots look to get back to the Super Bowl.

Denver Broncos

TE Adam Trautman

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has a history of utilizing formations with multiple tight ends, and as a result the Lions could be looking for another option to pair with Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. Trautman is a pending free agent who has been a big part of Denver's offensive success.

After beginning his career in New Orleans during what was Dan Campbell's final year on staff with the Saints, Trautman has become a nice secondary option at his position behind Evan Engram in Denver. He had 20 catches in the regular season, and has six touchdowns in three years with the Broncos.

If the Lions are looking to add another receiving threat to their arsenal, Trautman has the skill set to be just that and complement LaPorta nicely.

DE John Franklin-Myers

A fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 when Brad Holmes was a part of that front office, Franklin-Myers has carved out a nice career. He has continued to improve over his eight professional seasons, and posted a career-best 7.5 sacks this season.

Detroit has just two defensive ends under contract in Aidan Hutchinson and Ahmed Hassanein and could be in the market for more veteran help. Frankin-Myers would be a durable addition on a short-term commitment that could give the Lions some production opposite of Hutchinson.

NFC: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

CB Roger McCreary

The Rams acquired McCreary near the trade deadline from the Titans, and he has been solid in recent weeks. After playing mostly in a backup role in recent weeks, he started as the slot corner against the Bears and moved all around the field.

McCreary is part of a crowded Rams secondary, and as a result could be viewed as expendable at season's end. With some questions regarding injuries to Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, he could wind up being a smart investment both on defense and special teams.

S Kamren Curl

The Rams recently agreed to a contract extension with fellow safety Quinten Lake, and as a result Curl could be headed for free agency. As mentioned earlier, the Lions have some injury questions with both of their starters at safety, and Curl could be someone who could plug in and play right away in their scheme.

After going five seasons without an interception, Curl had two picks this year for the Rams. He also recorded a career-high 122 tackles and had two sacks. Curl made the big play in the win over the Bears, securing a diving interception to set up the game-winning field goal. He's a versatile option with the willingness to compete in the run game, and would fit Detroit's defensive style nicely.

Seattle Seahawks

EDGE/OLB Boye Mafe

Mafe is a reliable run defender with some pass-rush juice who has helped the Seahawks once again become one of the most feared defenses in the league. His total of two sacks this season won't grab headlines, but he has a miniscule 5.9 missed tackle rate and has been exceptional against the run.

Detroit's needs at the EDGE position have been made widely known by analysts. While Mafe is not a traditional EDGE and rather more of an outside linebacker, he's done plenty of work standing up on the outside and would be a solid player to work opposite of Hutchinson.

CB Riq Woolen

Woolen is one of the more interesting players set to hit free agency, as he has seemingly fallen from grace somewhat after a strong start to his career. The defender fell out of Seattle's starting lineup, but still has played plenty of snaps throughout the season and managed to record an interception and 41 combined tackles.

In four NFL seasons, Woolen has 12 career interceptions and was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie. Though he has somewhat fallen out of favor in Seattle, there is plenty to like about his ability and could benefit from a change of scenery.

With Amik Robertson set to hit free agency and questions about the durability of Arnold and Rakestraw, perhaps a prove-it deal for Woolen who doesn't have injury concerns could be beneficial. It would give the Lions another veteran option at the position, while also allowing the player to try to regain his previous form as a shutdown corner.

