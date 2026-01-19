Report: Mike McDaniel Not 'Right Fit' For Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions were actually quite the long shot to hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

According to report from ESPN analyst Jeff Darlington, "Of coordinator jobs that Mike McDaniel has interviewed for, the Lions gig was the least likely to materialize. Campbell liked McDaniel a lot, but Lions didn’t view it as quite the right fit for them. As for other OC vacancies? Mike is very much in play. Ball is in his court."

Former Dolphins defensive back Chimdi Chekwa posted on social media an interesting message about McDaniel, indicating his experience should be valued.

As Chekwa explained, "I think its interesting that ppl are so high on the young innovative mind of a 30 year old who's never been a head coach. And out on the young innovative mind of Mike McDaniel who has likely learned some things after being a first time HC. The human imagination drives up value."

McDaniel was viewed as a head coach that possibly did not focus quite as intently on the details. There were rumblings the team may have started to tune out their head coach.

Also, there were constant reports of players being late to meetings or not attending them at all.

“I can fine people till they are blue in the face," McDaniel said, following the 2024 NFL season. "I can take their money, I can yell at them. But until they understand that part of the reason that we are in this position is controllable and we have to have, with absolute certainty, is a zero tolerance for anything else, we have to clean the controllables up and we can have a chance to have success together.”

The decision was eventually made by the Lions to hire former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

The 38-year-old was reportedly a groomsman at the wedding of former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Kevin Stefanski hired Detroit's offensive coordinator to be the tight ends coach back in 2020.

“I think he’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve been around. I say that because he coached defense in college, he’s moved to the offensive side of the ball, been in the running backs room, the wide receivers room, the quarterbacks room," said Stefanski. "I think that type of breadth of experience is really important as you’re developing as a young coach. I think anybody who has been around him sees somebody that has a great knowledge of the game.”

