Detroit Lions 2025 NFLPA Report Card Revealed

The Detroit Lions 2025 NFLPA report card has actually been made public after all.

While it was originally intended to remain private, many expected the grades would be leaked eventually. The league had won a ruling to get the results of the annual survey private.

The Lions received mostly favorable grades, as the team was ranked 9th overall.

Former offensive coordinator John Morton was part of the the lowest-graded aspect of the team last season, as he received a grade of C-.

Meanwhile, Drew Petzing got a B- grade for his efforts in Arizona. In fact, Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed at the combine he had a strong inclination Petzing was the right man for the job after the first 20 minutes speaking to him.

I’ve always liked Drew from afar, facing those guys, but then just watching common opponents through the years, what he was able to do offensively,” Campbell said. “I always liked it. There was creativity to it," said Campbell. "Certainly, they’ve used a lot of heavy sets lately, but that’s where their roster has gone. That’s not something that I foresee us being.

"We’re going to be versatile, but he gives us that ability to make the most of what we have. And I just think he understands the protections, he understands the run game, he understands the pass game certainly, quarterback play, so I think he’s got it all," Campbell added. "He’s coached receivers, he’s coached tight ends, coached quarterbacks, and I think that’s important. That’s important for this one.”

Detroit's sixth-year head coach said he believes the team is not that far off from getting back to and advancing further in the playoffs.

“For me, it needed to start with, ‘What can we do a little bit better as coaches?’ We’re not that far off. We still had a top-5 offense,' said Campbell. "We just, our efficiency was a little off. So, how do we get a little bit better with what we do as coaches? And now, it’s about the roster. Where do we upgrade ourselves? Where do we bring in some competition?”

