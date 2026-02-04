Brian Burns Asks Detroit Lions Jared Goff Eye-Opening Question

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is not known for being the most athletic quarterback in the National Football League.

At the 2026 Pro Bowl games, it appeared the 31-year-old signal-caller was completely caught off guard when New York Giants defensive end Brian Burns asked an eye-opening question.

Typically at high-profile events, athletes will take part in interviews that are intended to be light-hearted and that will eventually air on a team's social media channel.

Burns is seen on a Giants video asking Goff, "Do you ever wish you was athletic?"

Naturally, Goff seemed surprised at being asked such a direct question, but answered in a respectful manner.

Goff told Burns, "Damn. No, we're in the top one percent of athletes in the world. I feel blessed to be very athletic. But, not quite as athletic as you. I'm close. But, I run away from you sometimes. I hope you are asking other people that question."

What NBC NFL analyst thinks of Detroit Lions

NFL analyst and former quarterback Chris Simms had positive things to say about the Detroit Lions, when he spoke to the Detroit Free Press at the Super Bowl.

Simms told writer Dave Birkett, “I do like Drew (Petzing), I really do. I think Drew was in a spot where he didn’t have some of the pieces in Arizona to run the things that he wanted to run, but when I would watch them on film I’d go, ‘Oooh, I kind of like these ideas. He’s got some creativity.’ Him with Dan I think’s going to be a good combination.”

The NFL analyst still believes the Lions should be in the Super Bowl conversation in 2026, despite having a couple of holes on the roster.

“Yeah, gosh. The Lions, there’s not a whole there to fix. Their offense wasn’t quite as creative missing Ben, but I don’t look at the offensive side of the ball a whole lot and go, ‘Ooh, there’s holes here, holes there.’ I think the defense was more concerning this year than the offense, that’s for sure," said Simms. "I do think there’s probably you need another difference maker on the D-line. It can’t just be Aidan Hutchinson. But it’s not far off, as you know.”

