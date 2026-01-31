Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is in attendance at Breslin Center with his wife Holly, for the basketball clash between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines.

The former NFL tight end's daughter attends school in East Lansing, and he was spotted donning a white hat that featured the Spartans logo.

Prior to the game, Campbell spoke to Tom Izzo and was photographed meeting head football coach Pat Fitzgerald.

This week, Izzo expressed his thoughts about the rivalry.

Even though there is no love lost between the two programs, Izzo expressed he still has respect for the Wolverines.

“You guys are awesome, too, because every year you want me to tell you how much I hate them,” Izzo told reporters. “So, I will say it again, I hate them. Of course I hate them. They hate us. You’ve got friends down there. You think I’m getting Valentine’s Day cards or birthday cards? I mean, it’s the way it is, guys. It’s no different than any way in America. The key word is respect. And I do respect them a lot. So, that’s all that matters.

“When I die, I don’t care if anybody likes me or not. I care if they respect me. So, that’s how I look at the rivalry. I had my time when I hated them and didn’t respect them, and it cost me," Izzo added. "So, I got smarter in younger days. If the day comes when you like your rival, it’s time to get out. That’s for anybody in any sport. But if the day comes and you don’t respect your rival, shame on you. And I do have great respect for them and what they’ve accomplished and what they’re doing. But I like my team, too.”

Both the Spartans (19-2) and Wolverines (19-1) entered the game with a 9-1 record in the Big Ten.

“They’re probably the most talented team that we’ve faced this year, as far as seven, eight deep. And we’ve played some talented teams. That’s a compliment to them," Izzo said. "But it’s not going to come down to one guy or one-on-one or anything like that. It’s going to be a collection of probably 10 players on both teams that have to play because you never know about fouls, you never know about what happens.

Izzo added, "We’ll see what happens..I know this: We can’t play poorly and win. We can’t play average and win. We’re going to have to be on top of our game to win a game like this.”

Coach 🤝 Coach 🤝 Coach pic.twitter.com/c0pdDURlbr — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 31, 2026

Welcome to the Breslin Center, Coach Campbell! @Lions pic.twitter.com/wK0LKAqjSk — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 30, 2026

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI