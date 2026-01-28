3 Veteran Coaches Lions Could Add to Aid Kelvin Sheppard

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard went through highs and lows in his first year in the role.

Replacing Aaron Glenn, who had held the role for the last four seasons, was no easy task. After a strong start to the 2025 season, Sheppard's defense was exposed at times throughout the late part of the season as injuries began to pile up.

With one season under his belt, Sheppard will continue to grow. However, Dan Campbell could also see fit to add another veteran voice to the meeting room to help guide and mentor the young coach on his journey leading the defense.

Here are three veteran defensive coaches that the Lions could look to add to help the growth of Sheppard entering his second year as defensive coordinator.

Chuck Pagano

Pagano would be an exciting addition to the Lions' coaching staff due to a wealth of experience across the league. He was a head coach in Indianapolis for six seasons, spanning 2012-17, and also held the defensive coordinator title for two separate organizations.

Most recently, Pagano was the Baltimore Ravens' senior defensive assistant and secondary coach. Pagano helped the development of players like safety Kyle Hamilton, who earned First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors this season.

The 65-year-old has coached linebackers and defensive backs as well throughout his lengthy tenure, and has worked with a variety of different coaches that have allowed him to see a little of everything. His wealth of knowledge could be very beneficial for Sheppard's development.

Pagano remains listed on staff with the Ravens even amidst the coaching change and hiring of Jesse Minter, but nothing has been reported about whether or not he will remain on staff or join former Ravens coach John Harbaugh in New York with the Giants.

Raheem Morris

Morris was let go by the Atlanta Falcons after two seasons as the head coach this offseason, and could be in the mix for a head coaching job amongst the dwindling number of openings. If he is unable to land a head coach or coordinator job, a year in Detroit could be ideal for him.

The former Falcons coach has now had two stints as a head coach, first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11 and most recently in Atlanta. Additionally, he was the defensive coordinator in Atlanta in 2020 and with the Los Angeles Rams from 2021-23, where he won a Super Bowl.

Morris also has some experience coaching on the offensive side of the ball, which brings a unique level of experience to his resume. This experience could be helpful in guiding a young coordinator like Sheppard.

Patrick Graham

Graham is another well-tenured coach with a plethora of experience. He just finished his second season as the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive coordinator, but the Raiders are looking for a new coach and it's uncertain whether or not he'll be back in the silver and black next season.

There's a connection between Graham and Sheppard, as Graham was the New York Giants' defensive line coach in 2016 when Sheppard was playing linebacker for the team. Graham spent a long time with the New England Patriots during their dynasty, spending 2009-15 alternating between the defensive line and defensive coordinator roles.

Between his time in New England and Las Vegas, Graham spent a year in the NFC North as the Packers' linebackers coach and run game coordinator, a year as the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator and two seasons as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach of the New York Giants.

More from Lions OnSI: