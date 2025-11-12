All Lions

St. Brown Podcast Shares Sad Reason Jared Goff Not in MVP Talk

Equanimeous St. Brown discusses why Jared Goff is not being talked about enough.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates a touchdown against Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates a touchdown against Washington Commanders / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have been successful on offense over the past several seasons, in large part due to the play of veteran quarterback Jared Goff.

Through the first half of the 2025 season, running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Matthew Stafford have been talked about more as being among the top candidates for league MVP.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown indicated that Goff should be in the conversation as well.

On the latest episode of the "St. Brown Bros." podcast, Equanimeous St. Brown also shared his opinion why the veteran signal-caller was not among the leading candidates talked about for league MVP.

"My theory with Jared Goff is because, why he is not among frontrunners, is because he's just, he's not like out there in the media," said St. Brown. "He just gets the job done. He does the job so well. There is no controversy.

"It's an entertainment sport, so even though he is playing well, it's going to take him having an "O.D." year to win MVP. Which sucks," St. Brown added. "Even though he is a great quarterback. People don't hear his name enough. You guys are a good team, but you guys are a small market. You guys are doing well, but you guys are a small market, which sucks."

After the change was made to have head coach Dan Campbell call plays, Goff led the offense to over 500 yards and 44 points in a dominant victory over the Washington Commanders.

The 31-year old was asked following the team's 44-22 victory if the process had changed at all, given Campbell was now going to call plays.

“No, exactly the same, honestly. Everything ran the same. I think you got to give Johnny (Morton) a ton of credit for handling it the way he handled it as a veteran coach, and a guy who has shown to have no ego over and over," said Goff. "Like to have that happen and for him to not miss a beat in the game planning and helping me and the passing game and the whole thing was really cool and impressive by him and it worked really well this week.”

