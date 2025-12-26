Studs and Duds: Lions Fumble Away Playoff Chances

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions were back in action. They were one of six teams to be in action on Christmas, battling NFC North foe the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Vikings eliminated from playoff contention and Detroit’s hopes hanging by a thread, this was the last gasp and last chance for the Lions. With everything to play for, who stood out for better or worse against the Vikings?

Ultimately, Detroit fumbled away their playoff chances in an ugly 23-10 loss.

STUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

For the second straight week, the extended edge rusher had a pair of first half sacks. Hutchinson ensured that Minnesota starter Max Brosmer did not get comfortable in the pocket. The quarterback barely had time to look for Justin Jefferson before Hutchinson came screaming in off the edge.

Hutchinson’s sacks, along with Alex Anzalone and Al-Quadin Muhammad contributing a pair, led to a four-sack first half. Max Brosmer had negative-12 yards passing at half when sack yards were taken into account. At the halftime break, Brosmer had 13 drop backs, and got sacked four times. Hutchinson was the guy leading the charge.

DUD: C Kingsley Eguakun

Eguakun got the nod at center for the second straight week, but this time, it occurred with Graham Glasgow available. However, it was not a merry Christmas for the center.

Eguakun was responsible for an early turnover, snapping the ball well before Jared Goff was ready, gifting Andrew Van Ginkel and the Vikings the ball inside the Lions’ 20-yard-line. Add in a controversial false start for lifting his head to scan the defense, and the former undrafted free agent made the headlines for all the wrong reasons to begin the game.

The Florida product also was part of an offensive line that let up three first-half sacks. With the center being a player responsible for calling out blitzers, it was not a great second start.

In the fourth quarter, with Detroit trying for a comeback, Eguakun rocketed a snap up and to the right of Goff, resulting in another turnover, recovered by none other than Van Ginkel.

STUD: WR Isaac TeSlaa

TeSlaa was outgained by Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first half, but the Lions’ third-round selection’s two catches were the most crucial catches to begin the game. The Arkansas product is beginning to live up to the hype that he entered with his draft selection, accounting for his fourth touchdown in the last five games.

TeSlaa’s other first half catch was a massive 28-yarder on third-and-15, extending a drive that ultimately turned into his own touchdown.

He got involved in the second half, too, adding a 17-yard catch as the Lions tried to hustle down the field.

DUD: OT Dan Skipper

With longtime starter Taylor Decker being a late scratch, Skipper found himself thrust into the starting lineup for the Christmas contest. The Vikings elected to pick on the Arkansas product, sending a blitz on his side early in the first quarter.

Skipper initially picked up the blitzer, but between him and tight end Shane Zylstra, neither player could chip a free rusher, leading to Jared Goff being taken down hard by Harrison Smith.

The second half was not much better for the Lions offensive line. They got battered down, with Detroit surrendering two more sacks, multiple quarterback hits, and quite a few balls batted at the line of scrimmage.

DUD: HB Jahmyr Gibbs

For the second straight week, Gibbs fumbled the ball for the Lions. This time, however, Gibbs was unable to recover the ball, resulting in a Detroit turnover. Gibbs was bottled up by the Vikings, which has been a recurring theme during the Lions’ losses.

In most of their one-score losses, Gibbs gets bottled up. On Thursday, Gibbs was held to under 50 yards on the ground, despite getting 17 attempts to run the ball.

DUD: QB Jared Goff

Goff may have taken the season of giving too literally. Jared Goff finished with five turnovers on the day. While two, the fumbled center exchanges, are not fully on him, the other three solely lie on the Cal quarterback.

Goff had three consecutive turnovers to end the third quarter and begin the fourth, with a bad decision to throw the ball into double coverage towards TeSlaa, a bad read right at Harrison Smith, and a fumble amidst a sack.

Compounding that was the pressure on him, with the times Goff was able to get the ball out resulting in the ball being batted or too far past his receivers. Then, a high snap that Goff could not corral ended Detroit’s chances completely.

STUD: EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

While the Lions fell out of the playoff race, this did not come from lack of defensive effort. When the Vikings started double-teaming Hutchinson, Muhammad entered the center stage. The resurgent edge rusher got to 11 sacks on the season with his pair today, including a second half sack to help keep the Lions’ playoff hopes alive at the time.

Muhammad and Hutchinson, along with most of the Lions’ defense, cannot be held responsible for this loss. The Vikings had one scoring drive that started on their half of the field. The rest came from Lions turnovers.

DUD: CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ya-Sin was the lone player that did not shine for the Detroit defense. While the Temple product has been having a very consistent inaugural season in Motown, he was whistled twice for holding or pass interference to keep the defense on the field even longer.

At the end of the day, Ya-Sin did not have a great day, but the offensive self-destruction was the main focus of today. Max Brosmer was held in check all day.

DUD: TE Shane Zylstra

Zylstra started the season as the Lions’ third-string tight end, and has become the starter after he healed from an injury just as Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright suffered their own injuries that held them out of the lineup.

Unfortunately, on Christmas, Zylstra played like a third-string option that missed most of the season. The tight end made zero impact on the receiving game, not being targeted a single time. Worse yet, he actively hurt the passing game, failing to chip a free blitzer twice, with both plays resulting in a Jared Goff sack.

