Lions Eliminated From Playoffs After Turnover-Filled Loss to Vikings

The Detroit Lions headed to Minnesota to face a Vikings squad that were winners of three consecutive games,, heading into their Week 17 contest at U.S. Bank Stadium.

For the first time in three years, Dan Campbell's squad were battling to end a losing streak.

Quarterback Jared Goff, speaking to Fox-2 this week, expressed what the Vikings were able to accomplish in their Week 9 victory against Detroit. Previously, the Lions had won five straight against their division rival.

"They pressure, man. They blitz, they pressure, they want to heat you up. If you're able to find the voids when they do pressure, you can get after them, and if they don't they'll get after you," Goff said. "You've got to be able to be aggressive and find those spaces in the defense where there is space and find ways to make plays."

After 60 minutes of action, the Lions could not overcome a total of six turnovers, losing a must-win game to have any chance of keeping their season alive.

Next up is the 2025 regular season finale against the Chicago Bears on the road at Soldier Field.

Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

Lions' defense pressures inexperienced quarterback early

After Minnesota won the opening coin toss and elected to start the game on offense, Detroit's defense, which has struggled in the past month of the season, was able to make life difficult for Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone sacked the former Minnesota Golden Gophers signal-caller to force a three-and-out on the first possession of the game.

After Detroit's first drive stalled, the Vikings' were able to move the football into Detroit territory.

A sack from defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit's second of the first quarter, took the Vikings out of field goal range and ended their second offensive drive.

Vikings take advantage of Lions early turnover

A botched exchange between center Kingsley Eguakun and Jared Goff resulted in the first turnover of the afternoon.

Detroit was forced to re-shuffle their offensive line due to Taylor Decker falling in and not being able to suit up.

Dan Skipper played left tackle and Eguakun earned his second consecutive start due to the struggles of veteran Graham Glasgow.

Minnesota capitalized by punching the football into the end zone five plays later. Running back Aaron Jones scored on a one-yard scamper to give Kevin O'Connell's squad a 7-0 lead.

19-play Lions drive ties the game

Despite two turnovers in the first half, the Lions were able to eventually tie the game with an extended drive that took up the majority of the second quarter.

Goff was able to find rookie Isaac TeSlaa and Amon-Ra St. Brown on key third-downs that extended Detroit's drive.

Right tackle Penei Sewell briefly left the game, after his left ankle was rolled up on. He returned after getting his ankle heavily taped.

After driving into the red zone, it was determined running back David Montgomery earned a first-down on a key fourth-down decision.

Facing another decision on 4th-and-4, Campbell again decided to go for it.

Goff found TeSlaa in the back of the end zone for the rookies sixth receiving touchdown this season.

Minnesota was unable to respond on their next drive and punted the football back to Detroit, who entered the locker room with a 7-7 tie.

Goff tosses back-to-back interceptions in third-quarter

Detroit's offense was not able to accomplish much in the third-quarter. As a result of offensive line struggles and the lack of being able to run the football effectively, Detroit was only really able to move the football through the air.

Both Byron Murphy Jr. and Harrison Smith picked up off the 31 year-old.

Minnesota was not all that effective in the third-quarter offensively, however kicker Will Reichard connected on a 52-yarder and a 56-yarder to give his squad a 13-7 lead.

Lions have five turnovers by early start of fourth-quarter

To start the fourth-quarter, Goff was again pressured, which resulted in a forced fumble and the Vikings defense recovering.

By the start of the final quarter, Detroit had a total of five turnovers on the evening.

On their ensuing possession, the Vikings were called for a holding penalty, followed by a Brosmer fumble that lost yards. Goff's fumble did not result in the Vikings capitalizing, as the defense held and forced a punt.

Trailing 13-10, the Vikings dialed up an end around to wideout Jordan Addison that went for a 65-yard touchdown.

Goff fumbled to seal the game, as the Lions record fell to 8-8 on the 2025 season.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI