Taylor Decker Posts on Social Media Major Career Decision

Entering the NFL Scouting Combine, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker was a focal point of discussion.

The 10-year NFL veteran had not confirmed his decision to return for his age-33 season, as he was deciding whether or not he was able to withstand another year of the wear and tear of a season on his body.

After Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell each took turns at the combine’s podium to state that Decker had earned time to make his decision, the 2024 Pro Bowler took to social media to announce his decision.

Decker made a post on Instagram announcing he was back for 2026. It included the hashtag of #Year11, which is what the 2016 first-rounder would enter by suiting up in the fall.

Instant impact on Detroit

This instantly solves the Lions’ pressing issue of multiple holes in the offensive line, as Decker will remain as the starter at left tackle while All-Pro Penei Sewell anchors the right side. Now, the Lions only face a question about the starting center position.

Decker coming back eases the blow of losing consistent swing tackle Dan Skipper to retirement early in the offseason, although Skipper and his presence will remain in the facility as a coach.

It also gives one more year for the Lions to try to develop 2024 fourth-round selection Giovanni Manu, who made his first career start last year but dealt with injuries.

When Campbell spoke to the media in Indianapolis, however, it became clear that the Lions are in the market for another tackle, whether Decker came back or not.

The head coach implied with Decker’s health concerns, another tackle in the fold, even with him back, was needed. With the Buckeye back, there is more focus towards a reliable backup option as opposed to a starter, or potentially taking a tackle in the draft who could develop.

NFL Draft implications

Unless there is a massive shift on the day of the NFL Draft, the Lions likely will not be taking Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, or Kadyn Proctor on the opening night. Decker’s decision delays his retirement at least one more season, which can allow Detroit look at another position of need or the best available prospect at no. 17 overall.

Additionally, it can let Holmes trade back with a team willing to overpay if a tackle is available, acquiring more capital to select an impact player, especially with Detroit lacking third-round selections this year. Now, Detroit’s biggest needs shift towards the defensive end position and the interior offensive line.

However, it is not all roses for Detroit on Tuesday, as the prognosis from the Lions’ staff on Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch did not invoke confidence.

That said, this was a great start to the league year for the Lions, as Taylor Decker will be the consistent presence for Jared Goff's blindside with zero "adjustment period" that a new tackle would bring.