'This Team is Going Nowhere': Lions Fans Distraught After Rams Loss
The Detroit Lions’ postseason hopes took a massive hit in a loss to the top seed in the NFC.
Looking to win a second straight matchup against a playoff contender in the NFC, the Lions started hot but were unable to put together a full performance in what turned out to be a 41-34 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Detroit was able to move the ball offensively early in the game. Though a missed field goal ended their first possession, an interception by Aidan Hutchinson set up a touchdown from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown to give the Lions the early lead. The two teams would go back and forth throughout the first half, with the Lions taking a 24-17 lead into the break on the heels of a phenomenal performance from St. Brown.
By halftime, St. Brown had already recorded nine catches for 127 yards and two scores. It wasn’t all on his shoulders, though, as Jameson Williams also had four grabs for 92 yards and a touchdown at the break.
However, the Lions were unable to sustain that momentum as the Rams came storming back. Los Angeles flipped a seven-point deficit into a 10-point lead with 17 unanswered to begin the half. The Rams ran 22 plays to the Lions’ six in the third quarter, and outgained them 179 yards to negative-seven.
Detroit would try to make a late run, cutting the lead to seven points with a field goal. However, the Rams would extend their advantage to 41-27 with a touchdown from Matt Stafford to Colby Parkinson. The Lions would inch closer with a score from David Montgomery. Though Detroit would get a spot, they would have just one play that didn’t work out to try and tie the game.
Now, the Lions sit at 8-6 with three regular season games remaining. Their hopes of a division championship as well as a playoff appearance are dwindling, with the Chicago Bears leading the NFC North at 10-4 and the Green Bay Packers in second at 9-4-1.
Lions fans have expressed clear frustration on account of the critical loss to the Rams, especially given the circumstance of the team having such a strong start to the afternoon. Now, the team will need help from elsewhere, and need to make up a game on the Bears in order for the head-to-head tiebreaker to come into effect when they meet in Week 18.
Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15.
