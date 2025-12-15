Lions' Second-Half Slide Costly in 41-34 Loss to Rams

The Detroit Lions faced their toughest test of the 2025 season when they took the field against the Los Angeles Rams.

In a competitive NFC, the team needed a victory to try and keep pace with those sitting above them in the playoff standings.

One of the secrets of success for Dan Campbell and his talented roster has been forcing turnovers and taking advantage by scoring points. Prior to the Cowboys game, it had been several games since the team scored points following a turnover.

“That is the difference, that has to be the difference, so that’s gotta be the focus. I thought we did a good job," Campbell said in a pregame interview with Dan Miller. "We really hit it every week, but man, there was a conscious, very conscious, focused effort to go after the football. Jack Campbell got his hands on a number of these. He got one out, but there’s others where the ball is loose. So, we keep doing it, we get them out, we turn them into points.”

Detroit excelled in the first half, but a disastrous third quarter gave Sean McVay's squad all the momentum needed to seal its 11th victory of the 2025 season.

Next up for Campbell's squad is a home contest at Ford Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Jake Bates does not reward Dan Campbell's early decision

The Rams won the opening coin toss and elected to defer, giving Detroit the first opportunity to take the field on offense.

Quite quickly, the offense got into rhythm, as Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams were given early opportunities.

Unfortunately, a Penei Sewell holding call derailed the drive. On the first fourth-down decision of the day, Campbell elected to attempt a 43-yard field goal.

Jake Bates was not able to get Detroit on the board early, missing his first attempt of the afternoon.

Lions make Matthew Stafford pay for turnover

Detroit's defense made a statement early. Lions fans were all too familiar with Matthew Stafford tossing costly interceptions.

On the Rams' first possession, Aidan Hutchinson picked off the former Lions quarterback and returned it 58 yards to the Rams' 17-yard line. It was the fifth interception of the former No. 2 overall pick's career.

Quickly, Detroit made the Rams pay for the turnover.

As Campbell indicated pregame, taking advantage of turnovers by scoring points was a vital part of how Detroit could upset the NFC West division leader.

On the next play, Jared Goff found St. Brown for a 17-yard touchdown, giving the Lions an early 7-0 lead.

Puka Nacua is a nuisance

Puka Nacua has quickly established himself as of the best young wide receivers in the game. On Sunday, he showed the Lions' defense exactly why it has not taken long for him to be held in such high regard.

The BYU product had two fourth-down conversions on Los Angeles' first scoring drive, with catches of six and eight yards to move the chains. The Rams would finish the 13-play drive with a 4-yard Kyren Williams touchdown run.

After the Lions went up 10-7, the Rams once again were sparked by a big gain by Nacua. The wideout had a 36-yard catch on the second play of the series, and another Williams touchdown put them in front 14-10.

Nacua would bring in another big catch near the close of the first half, as he took advantage of D.J. Reed falling over for a 37-yard snag up the sideline. This catch helped set up Harrison Mevis' field goal to pull the Rams within a score. At halftime, Nacua had hauled in five passes for 99 yards.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has stellar first half

After the Rams took a 14-10 lead, the Lions again relied upon their top wideout for explosive plays.

On Detroit's fourth possession, Goff evaded pressure and found St. Brown open for a gain of 52 yards. The talented receiver was able to record a significant amount of yards after the catch and took the football down to the Rams 13-yard line.

St. Brown capped off Detroit's quick four-play, 65-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown reception.

By midway though the second-quarter, the USC Trojans standout receiver had earned six receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Lions have disastrous third quarter

In the third quarter, Detroit only had a couple of offensive possessions, but were unable to accomplish anything.

On the other end, the Rams scored 17 third-quarter points and massively outgained Detroit yardage wise.

After the Rams took a 24-20 lead, the Lions first offensive drive of the second half was stalled by a Giovanni Ricci holding call.

The Rams scored a touchdown to take a 27-24 lead on a controversial call.

Officials ruled tight end Colby Parkinson hauled in a 26-yard toss from Stafford. Replay made it appear that Parkinson's knee was down, but the ruling likely came in that he did not have full control of the football until he crossed the plain of the goal line.

Detroit's next drive resulted in a punt and the Rams capitalized quickly, scoring in two plays, extending their lead to 34-24.

Stafford found Nacua for a deep gain of 39 yards. Blake Corum scampered 11 yards on the next play to find the end zone for the first time on the afternoon.

