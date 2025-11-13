Three Stats That Define 2025 Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are over halfway through the regular season, and have firmly established their identity.
Detroit has once again been one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, and the group even got a boost with head coach Dan Campbell calling the plays throughout their win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday.
Defensively, the Lions have shown some creativity under new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and has experienced a jolt in pass-rush production in particular. Despite some struggles throughout what has been a loaded schedule, the Lions are certainly amongst the NFL's most complete teams.
Here are three stats that define the Lions through nine games in the 2025 season.
Points per game
Even with some sputtering prior to the team's win over the Washington Commanders, the Lions have been one of the NFL's most potent offenses. Entering Week 11, the Lions currently rank second behind only the Indianapolis Colts in points per game at 31.4.
Detroit's offense is also once again near the top of the NFL in total yards per game, sitting in sixth place at 372.4 yards per game.
Quarterback Jared Goff and his host of playmakers have been able to consistently put pressure on opposing defenses for most of the season. Detroit has endured their share of struggles, particularly in third-down situations, but their overall performance is a testament to just how loaded this team truly is offensively.
The Lions certainly have the weapons to make a run on the offensive side, and finding the right balance between getting all these players the ball will be paramount. It's only a one-game sample size to this point, but Campbell appears to be the right guy for the play-calling job at this point and could carry the team to even higher heights.
Sunday's game at Philadelphia should be very revealing, as the Eagles allowed just seven points to the Green Bay Packers on Monday.
Third-down conversion percentage
One area that has held Detroit back offensively has been their inability to convert on third-downs. This is an area where Campbell has said the team is focused on improving, but the key may be to get better on first- and second-downs.
Currently, the Lions rank 21st in the league in this statistic with a conversion rate of 37.5 percent. Detroit was much more efficient with Campbell calling the plays last week in these situations, but again that information comes with just a one-game sample size.
Detroit has a chance to reach its highest level of potential if it can be more efficient on third-downs, and the Lions' success in the postseason could hinge on whether or not they can improve in this area.
Sacks
The Lions extended Aidan Hutchinson recently, but were quiet as far as additions go at this position this past offseason. Detroit ranking in the top-five in the NFL in team sacks would've likely shocked the general population had it been revealed in the offseason, but that's exactly where they are after nine games.
Hutchinson leads the group with seven sacks, while Detroit has also gotten contributions from players such as Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyler Lacy and most recently Alim McNeill. Sheppard has also devised some crafty linebacker blitzes that have led to clear hits for players like Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone.
Detroit still has a ways to go to prove it can hold up in this area, but the first half of the regular season has been cause for both excitement and intrigue as the Lions have surprised many with their pass-rush production.