Two players on the Detroit Lions' defense are expected to be donning new jersey numbers, when it comes time to take the field again in 2026.

Defensive end shared on social media that he will be donning No. 99, the number worn by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

In fact, the former sixth-round pick shared a direct message he sent to Donald back in September of 2020.

"I'm a huge fan of you man," Hassanein wrote. "I look up to you every single day and I wanna be like you someday. I play DL too and working hard every day to make it like you did and become the best just like you. God bless you man. All love bro."

Hassanein has been training in Detroit ahead of his second NFL campaign. He made the decision to return to the Lions, even though he had opportunities to land on the active roster of other team's last year.



"Grateful for the journey," Hassanein said about the opportunity to wear No. 99. "Looking back at 2020, it's crazy. I had a dream to make to the NFL. Now, being able to wear the same number as a legend, it's a feeling I can't even fully put into words. God and hard work got me here. But the job is not finished. It's just getting started. All glory to God."

Earlier this month, Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold took to social media to share a photo of his locker that is positioned next to teammate Ennnis Rakestraw's.

"_6.2strong," Arnold posted, hinting that his teammate is expected to wear No. 2 this upcoming season.

Rakestraw has battled injuries the past two years, but expressed he has been fully healthy since December of 2025.

General manager Brad Holmes was asked at his annual pre-draft media session if there any further updates about the Florida robbery case that has seen Arnold's name surface.

The former first-round pick has not been charged in connection with a Florida robbery that involved six defendants.

“We’ve put out statements about that and there’s no updates," Holmes said.

According to a team source, the Lions do not expect official jersey confirmations until after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw has switched his jersey number from 9 to 2 for the 2026 season, per Terrion Arnold’s IG story. pic.twitter.com/ikQVDrTjZJ — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) April 4, 2026

All but officially confirmed by the team! Ahmed is No. 99, as reported by Lions On SI https://t.co/LcmPqqz2yR pic.twitter.com/JrAlAeNAZe — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) April 14, 2026

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