Lions Kerby Joseph 'Hopeful' to Return Against Rams

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is not shutting it down this season.

Even though the talented safety is set to miss his seventh consecutive game dealing with a knee injury, reports indicate he is hopeful to return in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.

He was a limited participant at practice on Monday, but was unable to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of the team's Week 15 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Detroit's back end has relied upon Thomas Harper and Brian Branch in Joseph's absence.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's secondary is anticipating Joseph's return to the lineup. While no player is panicking, the team understands the level of urgency needed the final month of the season.

Detroit is battling for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs and are holding out slim hopes of a chance to still win the NFC North division.

"That would be a huge part," Branch expressed. "Everybody knows Kerby, Kerby will go get that ball, and that’s something that we need. Adding that back to our defense, shoot, would be huge."

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (questionable, ankle) shaping up to be a game-time decision. Didn’t practice but did work off to the side each day.



Safety Kerby Joseph (out, knee) is hopeful to play next week if all goes well. Doesn’t plan to shut it down. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 3, 2025

Amon-Ra St. Brown discusses ankle injury

“I mean, I’ve had ankle sprains before, and I was able to come back during the game, but this one, I just, I couldn’t,” St. Brown explained to local reporters this week. “The pain was just too much. It was tough watching the game on the sideline. I don’t know how many games I’ve watched on the sideline or not being on the field while being here in Detroit.

“So, it’s tough. I felt the guys through the screen. I felt like I let them down by not being out there. So it was tough watching. But I feel like they, you know, I mean, they played their hearts out.”

Detroit's former fourth-round pick expressed he was taking it day by day and was uncertain if he could suit up against the Cowboys.

“I think it’s a lot different. I think three days, especially with the injury that I have, is huge. It makes it tougher. I mean, we get the three days back on the back end, which is a little different," said St. Brown. "You know, you still get it back, but the game being Thursday to Thursday, it makes it still a week break. But, it’s just that each day is so crucial for me at this point. So, like I said, taking it day by day.”

