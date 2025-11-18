'We Wanted That': Lions Explain Botched Fake Punt Attempt
The Detroit Lions were not able to execute a trick play against the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Sunday Night Football, the decision was made in the second quarter to run a fake punt. It became apparent that the Eagles left their starting defense out on the field, causing many to wonder why the Lions felt that a trick play would work well.
Unfortunately, Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo easily read the play and Jalyx Hunt tackled linebacker Grant Stuard at the line of scrimmage, forcing a turning over on downs.
“We wanted that and we felt like there was enough consistent looks to where we were going to be able to get that,” Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning. “We knew it’d be a little bit of a bloodbath but yet we felt good about the looks going into that week.
They did a good job, they were ready,” Campbell commentured further. “We were not as good as we can be blocking that up front, either.”
Speaking with local reporters on Monday afternoon, Detroit's fifth-year head coach was asked what he believes the team is still close to accomplishing and how they can separate themselves this month.
“I’m still to that point where I feel like we still have not quite played our best game, our best games. And I’m talking about in all three phases. That’s the one thing, win, lose, where you just want to feel like alright man, all three units contributed and we really complemented each other," said Campbell. "Chicago was pretty dang good, Washington was good last week but yet there were some things we wished we could have done a little bit better.
"It wasn’t like that in all three units, and that was good, believe me," Campbell continued. "But I just, I really feel like we have not played our best ball yet, collectively, all three units. Once we get there, I believe there will be no looking back."
Detroit still can accomplish all of their goals, even though they are currently on the outside looking in for a playoff spot in the NFC.
The Lions play their three games at home against the Giants, Packers and Cowboys.
Now it doesn’t mean you’re not going to have ups and downs, there’ll be some things in there, but yet, man, we’re going to be running so much more efficiently," said Campbell. "So, I’m just optimistic. I know we’re going to be okay here. We weathered the storm, we get through it, we correct these issues. And let’s put together a good plan and let’s play better than we did collectively from last week and do what it takes to win the game.”