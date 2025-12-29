The Detroit Lions are hoping to have their top talents available for Sunday's regular season finale, and coach Dan Campbell doesn't appear to be planning on resting starters not dealing with injuries.

On one hand, Detroit has a lengthy list of players who are dealing with injuries. However, Campbell implied that if players are able to suit up, they will do so even with the playoffs out of the question in the regular season finale.

"The injury report is — we're pretty riddled right now. We'll find more out here in the next day or two," Campbell said. "If they can play, we're playing."

Even with the team not in the running for the postseason, Campbell knows the importance of finishing strong. With a win, the Lions would cement a fourth straight winning season. Sunday will be the last time the 2025 edition of the team suits up together, and as a former player he knows the value of closing their time together on a high note.

"I think there is something to that. That is, it's the last time this group will be together, and you go through that every year," Campbell said. "Certainly, we're not where we want to be with one left, but at the same token this group of guys has laid it on the line, they've come to work every day and bust their tail, and really you've got one more to not let the guy next to you down. That's how it felt as a player. It didn't matter how I felt or what I thought, I couldn't let the guy next to me down. That's the ultimate motivation."

When asked if he would use this game to get more opportunities for younger players or those down the depth chart, Campbell appeared to indicate that any changes to personnel would only be necessitated by injury.

"If guys can't go because of injury, then the next guy up will go," Campbell said. "Young or old, or young or veteran I should say. Next best guy available."

The head coach noted that there are still plenty of things that can be learned about players even in games not carrying playoff stakes.

"Look, you can always find a lot out with one to go. And no, we're not playing for the playoffs, but there's still things we can find out," Campbell explained. "I expect the guys that we have here to give it what they've got, one more time. That's the expectation."

On the flip side, the Lions' fifth-year coach also understands the importance of being smart with players dealing with injuries. If the team feels as though playing a player would put them at risk of a long-term issue, then there isn't a reward coming with the risk of playing in games such as Sunday's.

"I think so. If we're sitting there borderline, and it could be hard or we think they're setting themselves up for long-term risk, then no, it's not worth it," Campbell said. "But if it's stuff that doesn't feel good, and it's bumps and bruises, then no, it's like the next game up."

